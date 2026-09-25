Two Uzbek boxers reach the quarterfinals in Aichi-Nagoya

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Two Uzbek boxers reach the quarterfinals in Aichi-Nagoya

Uzbekistan's boxers have started their victorious march at the ongoing Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. Both of our representatives who stepped into the ring on September 25 defeated their opponents with a score of 5:0 and advanced to the quarterfinals.

Confident start from Khalokov

In the -60 kg weight category, Olympic and world champion Abdumalik Khalokov held his first fight in the competition against O Tae Bom from North Korea.

The Uzbek boxer did not relinquish his advantage throughout the bout and won by a unanimous decision of the judges with a score of 5:0.

Oktamova is also in the quarterfinals

In the women's -54 kg weight category, Nigina Oktamova also began the competition with a victory. She defeated Bibinashastamo Kholova of Tajikistan 5:0 to secure her ticket to the next round.

Thus, both Uzbek boxers advanced to the quarterfinals at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

Abdumalik KhalokovNigina OktamovaAsian Games in Aichi-NagoyaUzbek boxers at the Asian Games
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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