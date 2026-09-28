Step Towards Gold at the Asian Games: Tomorrow, 3 of Our Boxers Will Fight for the Final!

At the Asian Games, the continent's most prestigious sporting event, boxing matches have entered their most intense and decisive phase. Starting tomorrow, the tournament's semi-final bouts will officially begin. According to the Boxing Federation of Uzbekistan, 3 leading masters of leather gloves from our national team will step into the ring during the day for a ticket to the gold medal. Fans can expect fierce bouts featuring Abdumalik Khalokov, Fazliddin Erkinboyev, and our super heavyweight titan Jahongir Zokirov. The bouts will begin at 09:00 Tashkent time, and our compatriots' first clash will start at 10:00.

«3 bouts on the threshold of the final, Khalokov's test, and Tashkent time»: 5 main points of the agenda

The most important facts regarding the Asian Games semi-finals and the schedule of Uzbek boxers' bouts:

3 boxers on the threshold of the final: Representatives of Uzbekistan will fight for continental championship tickets throughout the day;

Abdumalik Khalokov enters the ring: In the -60 kg weight class, the world and continental leader will face his Japanese opponent;

Next step from Fazliddin Erkinboyev: In the -80 kg weight category, our compatriot will clash with a representative of India;

Jahongir Zokirov in the super heavyweight division: In the +90 kg weight class, the Uzbek heavyweight hero will fight an experienced Iranian boxer;

Bout times announced: The competition program starts at 09:00 Tashkent time, and our boxers will take to the ring successively starting from 10:00.

Asian Games: Schedule of semi-final bouts for Uzbek boxers

Table of pairings and bout times included in tomorrow's program:

Weight category Uzbekistan boxer Opponent athlete and country Bout start time (Tashkent t.) -60 kg Abdumalik Khalokov Shunsuke Kitamoto (Japan) 10:00 -80 kg Fazliddin Erkinboyev Ankush (India) 10:30 +90 kg Jahongir Zokirov Amir Esmayeili (Iran) 12:15 General start Competition start Official semi-final program 09:00

Sports and boxing expertise: What are our boxers' chances of reaching the final?

Assessments by boxing specialists, coaches, and sports analysts:

«Abdumalik Khalokov's high class and filigree skill»: In the -60 kg weight category, reigning world champion Abdumalik Khalokov is considered the absolute favorite against Japan's Kitamoto due to his unique technique, fast footwork, and impeccable sense of distance; neutralizing the opponent's unexpected pressing will be the key to victory;

Fazliddin Erkinboyev's physical strength: India's Ankush will try to display aggressive and closed-guard boxing, but Erkinboyev's precise combination punches and physical endurance are expected to secure his advantage in the bout;

Classic heavyweight duel: The clash between Jahongir Zokirov and Amir Esmayeili could turn into a real heavyweight drama; Zokirov's long reach and speed will play a decisive role in defending against the Iranian opponent's heavy single punches.

Do you think all three of our boxers stepping into the ring tomorrow will reliably defeat their opponents and advance to the final with a 100 percent result? Which weight class bout and knockout are you looking forward to the most? Leave your personal opinions and wishes for our boxers in the comments and share the semi-final schedule with all sports enthusiasts!