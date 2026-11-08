Who are Tulkin Kilichev's 3 favorite students? Their unique qualities...

·101·Sport
Who are Tulkin Kilichev's 3 favorite students? Their unique qualities...

The head coach of the Uzbekistan national boxing team, Tulkin Kilichev, named the three boxers closest to his heart. The team captain, Abdumalik Khalokov, took the top spot in his selection. However, the coach's thoughts on his other two students are also noteworthy: one was praised for his strict obedience, and the other for his constant good mood.

In recent years, Uzbek boxing has achieved tremendous results on the international stage and is recognized as one of the strongest schools in the world. Behind these successes lies not only the work of talented athletes but also the coaches preparing them for major competitions.

In a recent interview, head coach Tulkin Kilichev mentioned three boxers who are closest to him among his students. Interestingly, his selection was based not only on sports results but also on the athletes' character, their relationship with the coach, and their role within the team.

In first place — Olympic champion and team captain

When asked which students among the new generation of boxers are closest to his heart, Tulkin Kilichev named Abdumalik Khalokov without hesitation.

The head coach emphasized that as the team captain, Khalokov plays an important role not only in the ring but also within the team. Kilichev noted that he constantly consults with him.

The coach recalled that he had also discussed many issues with representatives of the previous generation, such as Hasanboy Dusmatov and Bakhodir Jalolov as well.

This alone shows how much importance is placed on the opinions and leadership skills of experienced athletes in the national team.

The coach has infinite trust in the second-ranked boxer

Erkinboyev took second place in Kilichev's personal ranking.

The head coach identified this athlete's most important quality as his obedience and his ability to carry out given tasks without question.

"He doesn't care at all: if you say 'do it like this,' he follows that path without looking back. He thinks, 'If the coach said it, it must be done.' There is no such thing as fear; he fights to the end. Most importantly, he trusts; he places complete trust in the coach," said Kilichev.

Thus, for the coach, the main advantage of this boxer is not just physical preparation or technical skill. His receptiveness to instructions, loyalty to the plan, and fighting spirit in the ring are also highly valued.

In third place — the always smiling Khabibullaev

Khabibullaev also made it into Tulkin Kilichev's top 3 list.

The head coach described him as an obedient athlete who brings a good mood to the team.

"Khabibullaev is also an obedient guy. He is always smiling and in a good mood. Sometimes he is a bit slow, of course, but he is still a good kid," the coach said jokingly.

Thus, three different qualities were revealed in Kilichev's selection: a captain capable of leading the team, a warrior who executes the coach's instructions without question, and an athlete who creates a positive atmosphere in the team.

What historical results has Uzbek boxing achieved under the leadership of Tulkin Kilichev?

Tulkin Kilichev's thoughts on his students appear even more interesting against the backdrop of his coaching successes.

At the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Uzbek boxers recorded a historic result, winning five gold medals. This result brought our country to first place in the overall medal count for boxing.

At the 2023 World Championships held in Tashkent, Uzbek boxers also became one of the leaders of the competition with five gold medals. In addition, the national team won three gold medals at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The team also achieved prize-winning results at World Championships organized by World Boxing and IBA. Kilichev's continental successes paved the way for him to be recognized as one of the best coaches in Asia.

What kind of character is behind the champions?

In boxing, a strong punch, speed, and endurance are not enough to win. An athlete's mental preparation, discipline, trust in the coach, and the ability to put the team's interests above personal goals are also of great importance.

Tulkin Kilichev's thoughts on his three students point to these very aspects. In his view, a strong boxer must not only defeat his opponent in the ring but also be a disciplined, reliable person who moves toward his goal with determination during training.

Perhaps this is one of the secrets of Uzbek boxing's international success: behind the victories in the ring lie hard work, mutual trust, and a solid relationship between the coach and the athlete.

Tulkin KilichevAbdumalik KhalokovHasanboy DusmatovBakhodir JalolovUzbekistan
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Kremlin Proposed Holding a Rematch in Tashkent: Sensational Statement from Russian BoxerKremlin Proposed Holding a Rematch in Tashkent: Sensational Statement from Russian Boxer18 October 12:24Step Towards Gold at the Asian Games: Tomorrow, 3 of Our Boxers Will Fight for the Final!Step Towards Gold at the Asian Games: Tomorrow, 3 of Our Boxers Will Fight for the Final!28 September 23:08Two wins and two defeats in Aichi-Nagoya: Results of Uzbek boxersTwo wins and two defeats in Aichi-Nagoya: Results of Uzbek boxers27 September 16:21Every victory is a guaranteed medal: Uzbek boxers enter the quarterfinal bouts!Every victory is a guaranteed medal: Uzbek boxers enter the quarterfinal bouts!26 September 19:46Two Uzbek boxers reach the quarterfinals in Aichi-NagoyaTwo Uzbek boxers reach the quarterfinals in Aichi-Nagoya25 September 11:18Final roster of the Uzbekistan boxing national team for the Asian Games announcedFinal roster of the Uzbekistan boxing national team for the Asian Games announced17 September 22:16
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Unexpected defeat: Diyora Keldiyorova leaves the Grand Slam tournament
Unexpected defeat: Diyora Keldiyorova leaves the Grand Slam tournament
Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester