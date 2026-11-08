Who are Tulkin Kilichev's 3 favorite students? Their unique qualities...

The head coach of the Uzbekistan national boxing team, Tulkin Kilichev, named the three boxers closest to his heart. The team captain, Abdumalik Khalokov, took the top spot in his selection. However, the coach's thoughts on his other two students are also noteworthy: one was praised for his strict obedience, and the other for his constant good mood.

In recent years, Uzbek boxing has achieved tremendous results on the international stage and is recognized as one of the strongest schools in the world. Behind these successes lies not only the work of talented athletes but also the coaches preparing them for major competitions.

In a recent interview, head coach Tulkin Kilichev mentioned three boxers who are closest to him among his students. Interestingly, his selection was based not only on sports results but also on the athletes' character, their relationship with the coach, and their role within the team.

In first place — Olympic champion and team captain

When asked which students among the new generation of boxers are closest to his heart, Tulkin Kilichev named Abdumalik Khalokov without hesitation.

The head coach emphasized that as the team captain, Khalokov plays an important role not only in the ring but also within the team. Kilichev noted that he constantly consults with him.

The coach recalled that he had also discussed many issues with representatives of the previous generation, such as Hasanboy Dusmatov and Bakhodir Jalolov as well.

This alone shows how much importance is placed on the opinions and leadership skills of experienced athletes in the national team.

The coach has infinite trust in the second-ranked boxer

Erkinboyev took second place in Kilichev's personal ranking.

The head coach identified this athlete's most important quality as his obedience and his ability to carry out given tasks without question.

"He doesn't care at all: if you say 'do it like this,' he follows that path without looking back. He thinks, 'If the coach said it, it must be done.' There is no such thing as fear; he fights to the end. Most importantly, he trusts; he places complete trust in the coach," said Kilichev.

Thus, for the coach, the main advantage of this boxer is not just physical preparation or technical skill. His receptiveness to instructions, loyalty to the plan, and fighting spirit in the ring are also highly valued.

In third place — the always smiling Khabibullaev

Khabibullaev also made it into Tulkin Kilichev's top 3 list.

The head coach described him as an obedient athlete who brings a good mood to the team.

"Khabibullaev is also an obedient guy. He is always smiling and in a good mood. Sometimes he is a bit slow, of course, but he is still a good kid," the coach said jokingly.

Thus, three different qualities were revealed in Kilichev's selection: a captain capable of leading the team, a warrior who executes the coach's instructions without question, and an athlete who creates a positive atmosphere in the team.

What historical results has Uzbek boxing achieved under the leadership of Tulkin Kilichev?

Tulkin Kilichev's thoughts on his students appear even more interesting against the backdrop of his coaching successes.

At the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Uzbek boxers recorded a historic result, winning five gold medals. This result brought our country to first place in the overall medal count for boxing.

At the 2023 World Championships held in Tashkent, Uzbek boxers also became one of the leaders of the competition with five gold medals. In addition, the national team won three gold medals at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The team also achieved prize-winning results at World Championships organized by World Boxing and IBA. Kilichev's continental successes paved the way for him to be recognized as one of the best coaches in Asia.

What kind of character is behind the champions?

In boxing, a strong punch, speed, and endurance are not enough to win. An athlete's mental preparation, discipline, trust in the coach, and the ability to put the team's interests above personal goals are also of great importance.

Tulkin Kilichev's thoughts on his three students point to these very aspects. In his view, a strong boxer must not only defeat his opponent in the ring but also be a disciplined, reliable person who moves toward his goal with determination during training.

Perhaps this is one of the secrets of Uzbek boxing's international success: behind the victories in the ring lie hard work, mutual trust, and a solid relationship between the coach and the athlete.