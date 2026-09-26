Every victory is a guaranteed medal: Uzbek boxers enter the quarterfinal bouts!

·38·Sport
Every victory is a guaranteed medal: Uzbek boxers enter the quarterfinal bouts!

At the Asian Games ongoing in the Japanese cities of Nagoya and Aichi, the most intense and uncompromising event of the competition — boxing — has reached its decisive, culminating point. Starting tomorrow, the quarterfinal clashes of the tournament will officially kick off. According to the rules, any victory at this stage secures the athlete at least a spot in the semifinals and a guaranteed bronze medal. Based on official information from the Uzbekistan Boxing Federation, 5 masters of the leather gloves from our national team will step into the ring tomorrow.

During the two morning and afternoon sessions, Nigina Uktamova (-54 kg), Fazliddin Erkinboyev (-80 kg), Navbahor Hamidova (-65 kg), world champion Abdumalik Halokov (-60 kg), and our heavyweight powerhouse Jahongir Zokirov (+90 kg) will fight their opponents for medals. The bouts are scheduled to start at 08:00 AM and 01:00 PM Tashkent time.

"5 weight classes, Halokov's run, and guaranteed medals": 5 key points of the quarterfinals

The most important facts ahead of the Asian Games boxing quarterfinals:

  • "Victory means a medal": Every Uzbek boxer who clears the quarterfinal hurdle secures at least a bronze medal;

  • 5 of our boxers enter the ring: Tomorrow, 3 male and 2 female athletes will participate in quarterfinal bouts;

  • Abdumalik Halokov faces the Filipino: World boxing star will test his strength against Junmilardo Ogayre at 14:00;

  • Super heavyweight Central Asian derby: Jahongir Zokirov (+90 kg) clashes with Tajikistan's Muhammad Abroridinov;

  • Two-stage program: Bouts will be organized in the 08:00 morning and 13:00 afternoon sessions Tashkent time.

Asian Games (Boxing): Quarterfinal pairs and schedule

The order of entry into the ring and classification of opponents for members of the Uzbekistan national team:

Weight category

Uzbekistan boxer

Opponent athlete and country

Start time (Tashkent time)

Stage and stake

-54 kg (Women)

Nigina Uktamova

Natnicha Chongprongklang (Thailand)

08:15

Quarterfinal (Semifinal and medal spot)

-80 kg (Men)

Fazliddin Erkinboyev

Yazmin Mohommed (Sri Lanka)

09:00

Quarterfinal (Semifinal and medal spot)

-65 kg (Women)

Navbahor Hamidova

Parveen (India)

13:30

Quarterfinal (Semifinal and medal spot)

-60 kg (Men)

Abdumalik Halokov

Junmilardo Ogayre (Philippines)

14:00

Quarterfinal (Semifinal and medal spot)

+90 kg (Men)

Jahongir Zokirov

Muhammad Abroridinov (Tajikistan)

15:30

Quarterfinal (Semifinal and medal spot)

Sports expertise: Why tomorrow's quarterfinals are of decisive importance for Uzbekistan?

Conclusions of international boxing analysts and experts:

  • "Psychological barrier and podium guarantee": In boxing tournaments, the quarterfinals are considered the most stressful stage; here, a losing boxer returns empty-handed, while a winning athlete secures at least a bronze for their delegation's treasury and moves forward toward gold with psychological relief;

  • Halokov's technical superiority and the Philippine school: Abdumalik Halokov is significantly superior to the Filipino representative in terms of his unique feints, distance judgment, and speed; however, the relentless fighting and pressing-based style of Filipino boxers requires maintaining focus without letting it drop even for a second;

  • Clash of heavyweight punches: The bout between Jahongir Zokirov and Muhammad Abroridinov will be a true test of strength; in this weight class, any precise punch can end the fight prematurely, which is why Zokirov will need a cool-headed tactic.

In your opinion, how many of the 5 Uzbek boxers entering the ring in the Nagoya quarterfinals will win and secure medals? How do you assess the chances of Abdumalik Halokov and Jahongir Zokirov to win gold medals at these Asian Games? Leave your predictions and wishes for our athletes in the comments and share this analysis with all fans to support our national boxing team!

Abdumalik HalokovJahongir ZokirovAsian GamesNagoya
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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