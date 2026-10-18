Leeds vs Manchester Utd: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

27 Gabriel Gudmundsson (Leeds) jumped high near the box and headed the ball towards the goal from a free kick. It was on target, but the goalkeeper dived to his left to save it. It was a difficult header, and scoring from such situations is always tough.

25 Jayden Bogle (Leeds) floats the ball into the box looking for teammates, but the defenders manage to clear it.

23 Possession — 66:34.

21 Senne Lammens pulls off a brilliant save to deny Tarik Muharemovic (Leeds), who had headed in a cross from the wing.

19 Gabriel Gudmundsson (Leeds) made it easy for the referee to show him a yellow card.

17 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) is rightly shown the yellow card.

13 Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds) started his run too early and the referee blows the whistle for offside.

12 Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United) collects the rebound and tries a long-range shot, but a defender blocks it brilliantly.

11 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) takes the free kick, but the defenders clear the ball.

11 Ethan Ampadu (Leeds) won the ball and reacted angrily to the foul called by Darren England. Manchester United have a free-kick in a great position for a direct shot at goal.

10 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) takes a long-range free-kick and crosses into the penalty area, but his inaccurate pass goes out of play.

9 Foul! Ao Tanaka (Leeds) goes into the book for a late challenge, and Darren England blows his whistle. Manchester United will take the free-kick near the touchline.

8 Bryan Mbeumo (Manchester United) brings down a long ball, but James Trafford deserves praise for his great reflexes and claiming it.

3 Leeds players are playing brilliant short passes and moving the ball very well. They are waiting for the right moment to break through the opponent's defense and strike on a quick counter-attack.

1 The match has started. The first half is underway.

18:01 The players are on the pitch and Manchester United gets the game underway.

18:00 Darren England has been appointed as the referee for today's match.

18:00 Before the match starts, you can check out the starting lineups for today's clash.