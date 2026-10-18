Leeds vs Manchester Utd: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

·47·Sport
Leeds vs Manchester Utd: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Premier League: Leeds vs Manchester Utd. Kick-off: 18 October, 18:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Leeds starting lineup: 1. Trafford J., 4. Ampadu E., 2. Bogle J., 9. Calvert-Lewin D., 30. Elvedi N., 3. Gudmundsson G., 24. Justin J., 5. Muharemovic T., 19. Okafor N., 18. Stach A., 22. Tanaka A.

Leeds head coach: Farke D.

Manchester Utd starting lineup: 1. Lammens S., 17. Andrey Santos, 20. Baleba C., 2. Dalot D., 16. Diallo A., 8. Fernandes B. (captain), 5. Maguire H., 6. Martinez Li., 19. Mbeumo B., 18. Tielemans Y., 15. Yoro L.

Manchester Utd head coach: Carrick M.

Live report LIVE
27
Gabriel Gudmundsson (Leeds) jumped high near the box and headed the ball towards the goal from a free kick. It was on target, but the goalkeeper dived to his left to save it. It was a difficult header, and scoring from such situations is always tough.
25
Jayden Bogle (Leeds) floats the ball into the box looking for teammates, but the defenders manage to clear it.
23
Possession — 66:34.
21
Senne Lammens pulls off a brilliant save to deny Tarik Muharemovic (Leeds), who had headed in a cross from the wing.
19🟨
Gabriel Gudmundsson (Leeds) made it easy for the referee to show him a yellow card.
17🟨
Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) is rightly shown the yellow card.
13
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds) started his run too early and the referee blows the whistle for offside.
12
Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United) collects the rebound and tries a long-range shot, but a defender blocks it brilliantly.
11
Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) takes the free kick, but the defenders clear the ball.
11
Ethan Ampadu (Leeds) won the ball and reacted angrily to the foul called by Darren England. Manchester United have a free-kick in a great position for a direct shot at goal.
10
Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) takes a long-range free-kick and crosses into the penalty area, but his inaccurate pass goes out of play.
9
Foul! Ao Tanaka (Leeds) goes into the book for a late challenge, and Darren England blows his whistle. Manchester United will take the free-kick near the touchline.
8
Bryan Mbeumo (Manchester United) brings down a long ball, but James Trafford deserves praise for his great reflexes and claiming it.
3
Leeds players are playing brilliant short passes and moving the ball very well. They are waiting for the right moment to break through the opponent's defense and strike on a quick counter-attack.
1
The match has started. The first half is underway.
18:01
The players are on the pitch and Manchester United gets the game underway.
18:00
Darren England has been appointed as the referee for today's match.
18:00
Before the match starts, you can check out the starting lineups for today's clash.
18:00
Hello and welcome to our live text commentary! We will bring you prompt updates on all the action. Starting lineups will be announced very soon.
LeedsManchester UtdPremier League
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

"Arsenal" Defeats "Leeds" and Heats Up the Title Race"Arsenal" Defeats "Leeds" and Heats Up the Title Race10 October 19:4789th-minute rescue: Manchester United avoids defeat in clash with Fulham89th-minute rescue: Manchester United avoids defeat in clash with Fulham20 September 22:389-goal thriller: Chelsea beat Leeds 6-39-goal thriller: Chelsea beat Leeds 6-310 September 06:57Leeds warned over attacking lineLeeds warned over attacking line4 September 16:51Hedgehog painted blue dies after a week-long struggleHedgehog painted blue dies after a week-long struggle2 August 10:21Tottenham drops valuable points: Mathys Tel turns from hero to villainTottenham drops valuable points: Mathys Tel turns from hero to villain12 May 02:17
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Foreign expert criticizes the professional boxing steps of the "Big Uzbek"
Foreign expert criticizes the professional boxing steps of the "Big Uzbek"
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Another tough test awaits Fabio Cannavaro's team in November...
Another tough test awaits Fabio Cannavaro's team in November...