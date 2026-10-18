Fiorentina vs Como: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Serie A: Fiorentina vs Como. Kick-off: 18 October, 18:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Fiorentina starting lineup: 43. de Gea D., 3. Dragusin R., 44. Fagioli N., 20. Jimenez A., 30. Mastantuono F., 27. Ndour C., 25. Njie A., 32. Pellegrino M., 5. Pongracic M., 28. Pote, 33. Viery.
Fiorentina substitutes: 74. Ademi A., 23. Beto, 4. Brescianini M., 53. Christensen O., 2. Dodo, 29. Gnonto W., 42. Inao Oulai C., 17. Joao Mario, 19. Lezzerini L., 72. Mazzeo B., 73. Pirro A., 21. Valdepenas V.
Fiorentina head coach: Vanoli P.
Como starting lineup: 1. Butez J., 8. Caqueret M., 99. Chalobah T., 27. Couto Y., 7. Da Cunha L., 9. Douvikas A., 2. Kempf M. O., 30. Liberali M., 6. Milla L., 10. Paz N., 3. Valle A.
Como substitutes: 42. Addai J., 20. Baturina M., 13. Dossena A., 18. Goldaniga E., 16. Kaiki, 53. Kambwala W., 15. Lahdo A., 5. Perrone M., 4. Ramon J., 21. Ricci S., 17. Rodriguez J., 97. Sanchez R., 28. Smolcic I., 22. Vigorito M.
Como head coach: Fabregas C.
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