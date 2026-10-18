Fiorentina vs Como: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

26 Anastasios Douvikas (Como) gets to the ball from the corner and shoots at goal, but a defender blocks it.

26 Luis Miguel (Como) takes the corner kick.

25 What a brilliant piece of goalkeeping! David de Gea pulled off a stunning save to deny Nico Paz's (Como) header from the center of the box. The ball was heading for the top corner, but David de Gea produced a magnificent save! Corner kick. Como will have a chance.

24 Mattia Liberali (Como) tried to dribble past an opponent, but the ball was cleared.

23 Ivan Smolčić (Como) delivered a dangerous cross from the flank, but it caused no trouble. The ball went out of play, and the Fiorentina goalkeeper will restart with a goal kick.

22 Anastasios Douvikas (Como) tried to dribble past his opponent, but the defender did well to win the ball back.

21 Fiorentina win a corner kick. The referee and one of his assistants point to the corner flag.

21 Franco Mastantuono (Fiorentina) tried to pass to a teammate from outside the box, but the opposing defenders reacted quickly to clear the danger. Fiorentina will take a corner kick.

21 Como failed to capitalize on the corner kick as the opponent's defense acted alertly to clear the danger.

20 Nico Paz (Como) shoots from outside the box, but his effort is blocked. Como will take a corner kick.

20 Franco Mastantuono (Fiorentina) tries to push forward, but an opponent clears the ball.

18 Pongracic (Fiorentina) burst into the box, received the pass and fired a powerful low shot towards the center of the goal, but Jean Butez was alert and saved it.

17 Alex Valle (Como) made a strong challenge and Marco Di Bello blew his whistle for a foul.

16 Anastasios Douvikas (Como) escapes his marker and heads the cross towards the left corner, but the goalkeeper pulls off a brilliant save to deny him.

15 A good clearance by the defender means the corner for Como comes to nothing.

15 That was a wonderful moment of football. Lucas Da Cunha (Como) received a brilliant defense-splitting pass at the edge of the box and unleashed a powerful shot into the bottom left corner. David de Gea read his intention and made a stunning save to deny the goal! Como will take a corner kick.

14 Trevoh Chalobah (Como) is injured and replaced by Jacobo Ramón.

12 Trevoh Chalobah (Como) wants to continue, but his body won't let him!

11 Pongracic (Fiorentina) takes the corner kick.

10 Nicolò Fagioli (Fiorentina) received a great pass inside the penalty area and immediately shot towards goal, but a defender blocked it at the last moment, preventing a goal. The ball went out of play. Fiorentina will take a corner kick.

10 What a save! Alieu Njie (Fiorentina) shoots from inside the box, but it's brilliantly kept out.

7 Radu Drăgușin (Fiorentina) brings down his opponent and Marco Di Bello stops the game.

6 Mateo Pellegrino (Fiorentina) surged forward towards goal, but the defender tracked back in time to dispossess him. The ball went out of play, and a goal kick was awarded to Como.

5 Mateo Pellegrino (Fiorentina) started his run too early and the assistant referee flags for offside.

4 Marin Pongračić (Fiorentina) attempted a sliding tackle to win the ball, but caught his opponent's leg. The referee blew his whistle for a foul.

4 Mattia Liberali (Como) made a solo run, but a defender stopped him, preventing a dangerous situation. The ball went out for a throw-in. Como will restart play.

3 Marin Pongracic (Fiorentina) seemed to handle the ball inside the box, but the referee waved away the penalty appeals and let play continue!

1 The referee blows the whistle and the match is underway.

18:02 Como gets the match underway.

18:00 The main referee for today's match will be Marco Di Bello.

18:00 The starting lineups have already been announced, and you can check them out in the lineups section.