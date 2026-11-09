Important victory in Milan: Inter puts an end to Fabregas' team's 6-game streak

In one of the central clashes of the 11th round of the Italian Serie A, Milan's Inter, currently among the tournament leaders, hosted the season's revelation, Como, at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium.

In a high-intensity and uncompromising match, Cristian Chivu's charges scored twice in the first twenty minutes, securing a confident 2-0 victory. This result officially ended the 6-game winning streak of Cesc Fabregas' team across all competitions.

7 minutes of pressure and quick goals at the Giuseppe Meazza

Inter took the initiative from the very start of the match and capitalized on defensive errors:

Esposito opens the scoring in the 12th minute: As a result of the hosts' sustained pressure, Francesco Pio Esposito outpaced the defenders and slotted the ball into the net — 1-0;

Thuram's precise strike in the 19th minute: Just 7 minutes later, French striker Marcus Thuram converted a chance inside the penalty area, doubling the Milanese side's lead — 2-0;

Fabregas' changes did not help: In the second half, Cesc Fabregas made a series of substitutions (Ricci, Caqueret, Liberali, and Chaka Traorè entered the pitch) in an attempt to boost the attack, but Inter's disciplined defensive line stood firm.

Match report and lineups

Serie A. Round 11 Inter — Como 2-0 November 8, Giuseppe Meazza Stadium Goals: Esposito (12), Thuram (19). Yellow card: Esposito (72, Inter).

Inter: Martinez, Akanji, Bastoni, Augusto, Spence, Barella, Çalhanoğlu (Sučić, 81), Zieliński (Mkhitaryan, 73), Dimarco (Diouf, 88), Esposito (Bonny, 73), Thuram (Pavard, 88).

Como: Sanchez, Couto (Liberali, 74), Ramon, Kempf, Valli (Chaka Traorè, 74), Perrone (Ricci, 46), Milla, Da Cunha (Caqueret, 74), Paz, Baturina (Smolčić, 46), Douvikas.

Standings: Pressure intensifies in the title race

The victory puts Inter in a very favorable position in the title race: