Important victory in Milan: Inter puts an end to Fabregas' team's 6-game streak
In one of the central clashes of the 11th round of the Italian Serie A, Milan's Inter, currently among the tournament leaders, hosted the season's revelation, Como, at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium.
In a high-intensity and uncompromising match, Cristian Chivu's charges scored twice in the first twenty minutes, securing a confident 2-0 victory. This result officially ended the 6-game winning streak of Cesc Fabregas' team across all competitions.
7 minutes of pressure and quick goals at the Giuseppe Meazza
Inter took the initiative from the very start of the match and capitalized on defensive errors:
Esposito opens the scoring in the 12th minute: As a result of the hosts' sustained pressure, Francesco Pio Esposito outpaced the defenders and slotted the ball into the net — 1-0;
Thuram's precise strike in the 19th minute: Just 7 minutes later, French striker Marcus Thuram converted a chance inside the penalty area, doubling the Milanese side's lead — 2-0;
Fabregas' changes did not help: In the second half, Cesc Fabregas made a series of substitutions (Ricci, Caqueret, Liberali, and Chaka Traorè entered the pitch) in an attempt to boost the attack, but Inter's disciplined defensive line stood firm.
Match report and lineups
Serie A. Round 11
Inter — Como 2-0
November 8, Giuseppe Meazza Stadium
Goals: Esposito (12), Thuram (19).
Yellow card: Esposito (72, Inter).
Inter: Martinez, Akanji, Bastoni, Augusto, Spence, Barella, Çalhanoğlu (Sučić, 81), Zieliński (Mkhitaryan, 73), Dimarco (Diouf, 88), Esposito (Bonny, 73), Thuram (Pavard, 88).
Como: Sanchez, Couto (Liberali, 74), Ramon, Kempf, Valli (Chaka Traorè, 74), Perrone (Ricci, 46), Milla, Da Cunha (Caqueret, 74), Paz, Baturina (Smolčić, 46), Douvikas.
Standings: Pressure intensifies in the title race
The victory puts Inter in a very favorable position in the title race:
Position
Team
Played
Points
Status / Dynamics
1
Lazio
11
29
Leader, but the chaser is very close
2
Inter
11
28
Reduced the gap to just 1 point
3
Napoli
11
25
In the top three
4
Milan
11
24
In the top four after a win in Genoa
5
Como
11
23
6-game winning streak ended, dropped to 5th place
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