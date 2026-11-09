Important victory in Milan: Inter puts an end to Fabregas' team's 6-game streak

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Important victory in Milan: Inter puts an end to Fabregas' team's 6-game streak

In one of the central clashes of the 11th round of the Italian Serie A, Milan's Inter, currently among the tournament leaders, hosted the season's revelation, Como, at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium.

In a high-intensity and uncompromising match, Cristian Chivu's charges scored twice in the first twenty minutes, securing a confident 2-0 victory. This result officially ended the 6-game winning streak of Cesc Fabregas' team across all competitions.

7 minutes of pressure and quick goals at the Giuseppe Meazza

Inter took the initiative from the very start of the match and capitalized on defensive errors:

  • Esposito opens the scoring in the 12th minute: As a result of the hosts' sustained pressure, Francesco Pio Esposito outpaced the defenders and slotted the ball into the net — 1-0;

  • Thuram's precise strike in the 19th minute: Just 7 minutes later, French striker Marcus Thuram converted a chance inside the penalty area, doubling the Milanese side's lead — 2-0;

  • Fabregas' changes did not help: In the second half, Cesc Fabregas made a series of substitutions (Ricci, Caqueret, Liberali, and Chaka Traorè entered the pitch) in an attempt to boost the attack, but Inter's disciplined defensive line stood firm.

Match report and lineups

  • Serie A. Round 11

    Inter — Como 2-0

    November 8, Giuseppe Meazza Stadium

    Goals: Esposito (12), Thuram (19).

    Yellow card: Esposito (72, Inter).

  • Inter: Martinez, Akanji, Bastoni, Augusto, Spence, Barella, Çalhanoğlu (Sučić, 81), Zieliński (Mkhitaryan, 73), Dimarco (Diouf, 88), Esposito (Bonny, 73), Thuram (Pavard, 88).

  • Como: Sanchez, Couto (Liberali, 74), Ramon, Kempf, Valli (Chaka Traorè, 74), Perrone (Ricci, 46), Milla, Da Cunha (Caqueret, 74), Paz, Baturina (Smolčić, 46), Douvikas.

Standings: Pressure intensifies in the title race

The victory puts Inter in a very favorable position in the title race:

Position

Team

Played

Points

Status / Dynamics

1

Lazio

11

29

Leader, but the chaser is very close

2

Inter

11

28

Reduced the gap to just 1 point

3

Napoli

11

25

In the top three

4

Milan

11

24

In the top four after a win in Genoa

5

Como

11

23

6-game winning streak ended, dropped to 5th place

InterComoItalian Serie ACesc Fabregas
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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