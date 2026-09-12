In the 4th round of Serie A, spectators witnessed a real goal show and an intense clash. Fiorentina, having a difficult start to the season, visited league outsiders Venezia. In this match, where improving their position in the standings was vital for both sides, fans saw 6 goals. The Florentines secured a resilient and confident 4-2 victory thanks to a fantastic performance by young prodigy Franco Mastantuono. Scoring two goals in one minute and eventually completing a hat-trick, Mastantuono became the absolute hero of the match. So, how did David De Gea guard the goal, how did Fiorentina turn the game around after trailing, and why does Venezia remain without points?

Intense start: Venezia's strike and a 60-second explosion from Mastantuono!

The match began under heavy pressure from the hosts and soon turned into a goal rain:

Unexpected strike from Adams: In the 22nd minute, Venezia striker Adams left Fiorentina goalkeeper David De Gea helpless, opening the scoring and putting the hosts ahead (1-0);

29th minute — leveling the score: Trailing Fiorentina pushed hard on the attack and restored balance thanks to a precise move by Franco Mastantuono (1-1);

30th minute — a double in one minute: Before the hosts could recover, just 60 seconds later, Mastantuono sent the ball into the net again, recording a double and changing the scoreboard to 1-2;

First-half control: Stunned by the cold shower, Venezia was forced to withstand the strong pressing of the Florentines until the break.

Second-half benefit: Mateo's goal and the final hat-trick!

In the second half, Fiorentina's tactical superiority and star-studded attack completely decided the fate of the match:

Cool finish from Mateo: In the 66th minute, an active Mateo scored the third goal for the Florentines, increasing the lead to two (1-3);

84th minute — hat-trick from Mastantuono: At the climax of the game, the hero of the evening, Franco Mastantuono, showed his full skill, scoring his third goal and securing his first Serie A hat-trick (1-4);

Consolation goal from Ene: Although Ene scored a goal for the hosts in the 87th minute to reduce the deficit, it could not save Venezia from a heavy defeat (2-4).

Standings situation: Fiorentina rises, Venezia remains at the bottom!

This victory had a serious impact on the fate of both teams this season:

Rising to 15th place: Having secured 3 valuable points, Fiorentina celebrated their first victory of the season, climbed to 15th place, and began their path out of the crisis;

Awakening of the star squad: With players of high caliber like De Gea in goal, Drăgușin in defense, and Fagioli in midfield, the team's attacking potential is beginning to unfold;

Venezia's zero-point tragedy: Having failed to collect a single point after 4 rounds, Venezia remains firmly in 20th place, becoming the main candidate for relegation.

This stunning hat-trick by Franco Mastantuono signaled that a new star is shining brightly in Serie A and significantly restored Fiorentina's confidence for the big games ahead.

Do you think Franco Mastantuono's brilliant performance and hat-trick can lead Fiorentina back to the top of Serie A? Isn't the defense led by David De Gea conceding two goals a worrying sign for the team? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the goal-rich thriller in Italian football with all fans!