Como Planning Move for Chelsea Forward Liam Delap

Como head coach Cesc Fàbregas is further intensifying the Italian club’s contacts with Chelsea on the transfer market. According to Goal.com, after signing Trevoh Chalobah, the Spanish coach now wants to bring striker Liam Delap to his team. The forward has struggled to establish himself at Chelsea. Goal.com reports .

Last week, Fàbregas brought defender Trevoh Chalobah from his former club to Italy. Under the agreement, which was initially worth £30 million, the 27-year-old Chelsea academy graduate signed a five-year contract with the Serie A side.

Plan to Strengthen the Attack

After reinforcing the defense, Como’s management is now working to strengthen the attack. Cesc Fàbregas wants to bring promising young striker Liam Delap to the club. Chelsea are demanding £40 million for the 23-year-old. If the transfer goes through, Chelsea could make a net profit of £10 million.

Nevertheless, there are significant obstacles to the transfer. According to talkSPORT, Liam Delap prefers to continue his career in the English Premier League despite the opportunity to play in the Champions League. Nottingham Forest are also interested in the player and have joined the transfer race.

The Financial and Sporting Aspects of the Transfer

Chelsea’s management is under pressure to offload surplus players and reduce the squad by the end of September. The club is therefore ready to sell the forward. Liam Delap’s debut season was not particularly successful due to injuries, and he managed to score just one goal in the Premier League. However, his loan spell at Ipswich Town, where he scored 12 goals, showed that he still possesses significant potential.

The player’s future will also be crucial to his international career. Although he has not yet been called up by the England national team, he is also eligible to represent the Republic of Ireland through his father, Rory Delap. The coming days will show how Como’s determination and financial offer affect the outcome of the transfer.