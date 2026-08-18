Trevoh Chalobah reveals why he left Chelsea for Como

·18·Sport
Trevoh Chalobah reveals why he left Chelsea for Como

Defender Trevoh Chalobah has revealed why he left English club Chelsea to join Italian side Como. In an interview with BBC Sport, the footballer said that, despite interest from reigning champions Inter, a personal conversation with head coach Cesc Fàbregas and the club’s ambitious plans were decisive factors in his decision. Goal.com reports .

The transfer was completed for €30 million plus add-ons. The 27-year-old thereby brought to an end a 20-year spell with Chelsea that had begun when he was nine. Although he never established himself as a regular starter under the club’s various managers, Chalobah admitted that the new team’s development plan and the leadership role he would be given inspired him.

The Cesc Fàbregas factor and turning down Inter

During the transfer window, Italian champions Inter were keen to sign the player. However, Chalobah realised that the Como project would give him a chance to make his mark and create something unique. According to the defender, his conversation with head coach Cesc Fàbregas made all the difference.

"Fàbregas played a huge role in this. He explained how he sees the club, how I could fit into this team and how I could help with my experience, physical abilities and leadership qualities," the footballer said. He added that the decision was not made overnight and that all the risks had been carefully considered.

Saying goodbye to Chelsea with pride

Joining the Como project was not easy for the Englishman. He made 151 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions, progressing from the club’s academy to the first team. Having won trophies with the club, including the FIFA Club World Cup, the defender said he was grateful for every day he spent with the London side.

"Whatever the situation, I always wanted to play for Chelsea. I’m grateful for every challenge and every trophy. I came here as a young boy and left as a man," he admitted. Chalobah also stressed that he would continue to support his former club throughout the season and that the blue flag would always fly high.

Trevoh ChalobahChelseaComoCesc FàbregasSerie A
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