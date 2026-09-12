Franco Mastantuono breaks Lionel Messi's record

·38·Sport
Franco Mastantuono breaks Lionel Messi's record

Young talent Franco Mastantuono, currently on loan from Real Madrid, has become the youngest Argentine to score a hat-trick in one of Europe's top five leagues. He achieved this historic feat by scoring three goals for Fiorentina against Venezia in Serie A, surpassing the record previously held by his compatriot Lionel Messi. This victory secured the first points of the season for Fiorentina, reports Goal.com. reports .

According to Goal.com, the match started well for the hosts. Akor Adams opened the scoring for Venezia in the 22nd minute, assisted by American midfielder Gianluca Busio. Following that, the Franco Mastantuono show began, as the young player found the back of the net three times to decide the outcome of the match.

Historic record and match details

Franco Mastantuono kicked off his Serie A season in spectacular fashion by scoring his three goals at just 19 years and 28 days old. It is noted that he is exactly 231 days younger than Lionel Messi was when he scored his first hat-trick for Barcelona against Real Madrid in March 2007.

The talented attacking midfielder changed the game by scoring two goals in just one minute and thirty-eight seconds midway through the first half. He completed his hat-trick with six minutes remaining in the match. This success also made him the youngest Fiorentina player to score multiple goals in a single game in club history.

A bright future star

This brilliant performance indicates that the player, considered one of the brightest young stars in world football, is returning to optimal form. Franco Mastantuono made his professional debut for River Plate at just 16 years old. In the summer of 2025, Real Madrid won the race against Paris Saint-Germain to secure his transfer, signing the player to a six-year contract.

Furthermore, the player became the youngest to ever play for the Argentina national team that same month. The 4-2 victory over Venezia allowed Fiorentina to climb to 15th place in the Serie A standings. This important away win will undoubtedly provide a morale boost for the team's upcoming matches.

Franco MastantuonoLionel MessiReal MadridFiorentinaSerie A
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Jose Mourinho defends stars Vinicius and MbappeJose Mourinho defends stars Vinicius and MbappeToday, 12:15Kylian Mbappé reacts to "dictator" memeKylian Mbappé reacts to "dictator" memeToday, 11:33Xabi Alonso ranks Joao Pedro at the level of Erling HaalandXabi Alonso ranks Joao Pedro at the level of Erling HaalandToday, 10:52Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?Today, 06:46“No More Silence!”: Barcelona Announces Its Choice for the Ballon d'Or“No More Silence!”: Barcelona Announces Its Choice for the Ballon d'OrToday, 06:36“They Conquered Asia!”: Historic Double for Sindarov and Abdusattorov in Continental Rankings“They Conquered Asia!”: Historic Double for Sindarov and Abdusattorov in Continental RankingsToday, 06:30
AnnouncementsPartnership
US dollar exchange rate expected to decline on September 14
US dollar exchange rate expected to decline on September 14
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev
A Benefit in a New Role: Behruz Karimov Impresses for Lugano
A Benefit in a New Role: Behruz Karimov Impresses for Lugano
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star