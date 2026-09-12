Young talent Franco Mastantuono, currently on loan from Real Madrid, has become the youngest Argentine to score a hat-trick in one of Europe's top five leagues. He achieved this historic feat by scoring three goals for Fiorentina against Venezia in Serie A, surpassing the record previously held by his compatriot Lionel Messi. This victory secured the first points of the season for Fiorentina, reports Goal.com. reports .

According to Goal.com, the match started well for the hosts. Akor Adams opened the scoring for Venezia in the 22nd minute, assisted by American midfielder Gianluca Busio. Following that, the Franco Mastantuono show began, as the young player found the back of the net three times to decide the outcome of the match.

Historic record and match details

Franco Mastantuono kicked off his Serie A season in spectacular fashion by scoring his three goals at just 19 years and 28 days old. It is noted that he is exactly 231 days younger than Lionel Messi was when he scored his first hat-trick for Barcelona against Real Madrid in March 2007.

The talented attacking midfielder changed the game by scoring two goals in just one minute and thirty-eight seconds midway through the first half. He completed his hat-trick with six minutes remaining in the match. This success also made him the youngest Fiorentina player to score multiple goals in a single game in club history.

A bright future star

This brilliant performance indicates that the player, considered one of the brightest young stars in world football, is returning to optimal form. Franco Mastantuono made his professional debut for River Plate at just 16 years old. In the summer of 2025, Real Madrid won the race against Paris Saint-Germain to secure his transfer, signing the player to a six-year contract.

Furthermore, the player became the youngest to ever play for the Argentina national team that same month. The 4-2 victory over Venezia allowed Fiorentina to climb to 15th place in the Serie A standings. This important away win will undoubtedly provide a morale boost for the team's upcoming matches.