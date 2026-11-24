Uzbekistan national team member Abbosbek Fayzullayev missed Basaksehir's latest match due to an injury sustained during a friendly against Saudi Arabia in the November training camp.

The condition of the 23-year-old footballer has caused serious concern among Uzbek fans. While discussing injured players on the team, Istanbul club head coach Nuri Sahin clarified the recovery timeline for Abbosbek Fayzullayev.

"Abbosbek will be unable to play for six weeks. Unfortunately, Emin Bayram will undergo surgery and will be out for 6–8 months, while Hamza Gureler will be sidelined for 6–8 weeks. Christopher Operi has undergone surgery and we will not see him on the pitch for 4 months. Yusuf Sari needs another 2–3 weeks for post-operative recovery. We cannot give a definite timeline for Ousseynou Ba yet. The players we expect to return to the squad the soonest are Yusuf and Ba," said Nuri Sahin at a press conference.

The match in Doha and the situation at Basaksehir

As a reminder, on November 17, the Uzbekistan national team played a friendly match against Saudi Arabia in Doha, Qatar, winning 2:1. In the 53rd minute of that match, Abbosbek Fayzullayev was injured following a rough challenge from an opponent and had to leave the pitch. Earlier, the Uzbekistan Football Association's press service announced that the player had suffered an injury to his right ankle.

Player Status Estimated recovery / time lost Abbosbek Fayzullayev Ankle injury (in the match against Saudi Arabia) 6 weeks Emin Bayram Surgery planned 6–8 months Christopher Operi Surgery performed 4 months Hamza Gureler Injury 6–8 weeks Yusuf Sari Post-operative recovery 2–3 weeks Ousseynou Ba Injury Exact duration unknown

In the 12th round of the Turkish Super Lig, played without Abbosbek Fayzullayev, Basaksehir came back from a 0:2 deficit at home against Corum to secure a 4:2 comeback victory. The first goal in this comeback was scored by Eldor Shomurodov.

In your opinion, how will Abbosbek Fayzullayev's 6-week break affect Basaksehir's results in the upcoming rounds? Leave your thoughts in the comments!