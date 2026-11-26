Shomurodov's goal against 'Chorum Belediyespor' named the most beautiful
Sport1 min read22
Eldor Shomurodov's goal for Istanbul Basaksehir against Chorum Belediyespor has been named the most beautiful goal of the 12th round of the Turkish Super Lig.
The Uzbek striker's goal received the most votes in a poll conducted among fans. Thus, Shomurodov was recognized as the author of the best goal of the 12th round.
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