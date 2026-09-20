Within the framework of the 6th round of the Turkish Super Lig, Istanbul hosted a truly festive evening for Uzbek football fans. Hosting Genclerbirligi at home, Istanbul Basaksehir tore the opponent apart with a 4-goal margin, celebrating their brightest and biggest victory of the season (4:0). Becoming the main hero of this clash, Uzbekistan national team captain Eldor Shomurodov scored a brace during the match, bringing his total number of goals in the championship to 6 and boldly joining the leading group in the Turkish Super Lig top scorers race.

Substituted in the 77th minute amid applause from the entire stadium, Shomurodov was replaced precisely at that moment by another bright star of our national team, Abbosbek Fayzullayev, who wrapped up the winning match with active plays. Following this major triumph, Basaksehir brought their points tally to 7, climbed to 12th place in the standings, and moved away from the relegation zone.

So, what tactical change caused Eldor Shomurodov's such unstoppable prolificacy, how did Fayzullayev's entry onto the pitch affect the team's attacks, and can this 4:0 victory return Basaksehir to the battle for European cups?

«Shomurodov's brace and 4:0 revenge»: Chronicle of the Istanbul clash

Key events from the 6th round's most prolific encounter:

Lightning start by Olsen (9'): The hosts' midfielder opened the score right at the beginning of the match, turning Basaksehir's quick pressure into a goal (1:0);

Eldor's first shot (33'): Choosing a perfect position inside the penalty area, Shomurodov brought the score to 2:0;

Penalty by Selke (53'): At the start of the second half, experienced German forward Davie Selke accurately executed an 11-meter penalty kick, practically sealing the fate of the game (3:0);

Brace and 6th goal (65'): Shomurodov fooled the opponent's defense once again, scoring his second goal and bringing his tally in the Super Lig to 6 (4:0);

Historical substitution in the 77th minute: At the moment match hero Shomurodov was substituted, another representative of ours — Abbosbek Fayzullayev — was thrown onto the pitch from the bench.

Official match sheet of Basaksehir — Genclerbirligi

Full protocol of the match within the 6th round of the Turkish Super Lig:

Competition / Stage Date / Time Final score Goalscorers Super Lig, Round 6 September 19, 2026 4 : 0 Olsen 9', Shomurodov 33', 65', Selke 53' (pen.)

Basaksehir starting lineup: Muhammad, Karbovnik, Emin, Ba, Saba, Umut, Kemen (Ergun, 62), Olsen, Brnich ( FAYZULLAYEV , 77), Selke (Yildirim, 69), SHOMURODOV (Ozcan, 77);

Standings shift: Basaksehir moved up to 12th place with 7 points, while Genclerbirligi dropped to 13th position with 7 points;

Uzbekistan legionnaires' total time: Eldor Shomurodov — 77 minutes (2 goals), Abbosbek Fayzullayev — 13+ minutes of active play.

Tactical analysis: Experts on Shomurodov's form

Conclusions of Turkish and Uzbek football experts regarding the match:

Harmony of the Shomurodov—Selke tandem: The simultaneous action of two tall central forwards distracted the opponent's central defenders, allowing Eldor to open up into free zones;

Restoration of scoring instinct: 6 goals in 6 rounds — this is Shomurodov's brightest start in the Turkish championship, proving that his mental confidence has reached its maximum level;

Fayzullayev's role: The coaching staff is gradually adapting the young midfielder to the game rhythm, and the probability of seeing him on the pitch simultaneously with Shomurodov in upcoming rounds is very high;

Breaking out of team pressure: The major 4:0 victory gives Basaksehir a huge impetus to strive for the upper part of the standings.

Eldor Shomurodov's sensational brace and Abbosbek Fayzullayev's successful participation elevated the reputation of Uzbek legionnaires on the international arena to yet another high peak.

In your opinion, can Eldor Shomurodov score over 20 goals this season and become the top scorer (king of goalscorers) of the Turkish Super Lig? Do you believe Abbosbek Fayzullayev will secure a permanent spot in the starting lineup in upcoming rounds? Leave your analytical thoughts and comments, and share this brilliant victory review of our compatriots with all football fans and your loved ones!