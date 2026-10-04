70 medals and a world record: Uzbekistan finishes the Asian Games in the top five

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70 medals and a world record: Uzbekistan finishes the Asian Games in the top five

The main sports celebration of the continent — the 20th Summer Asian Games, which took place from September 19 to October 4 on the green fields and arenas of Japan, has officially come to an end. The national delegation of Uzbekistan, competing worthily among the continent's strongest sports powers, managed to finish the competition in the top five.

At the prestigious quadrennial competition, our compatriots won a total of 70 medals:

  • 21 gold medals;

  • 25 silver medals;

  • 24 bronze medals.

Akbar Jo'rayev sets a world record: The brightest peak of the competition

Another brilliant page was written in the history of Uzbek sports during the competitions in Japan. Olympic and World weightlifting champion, one of our team's main stars, Akbar Jo'rayev not only won another gold medal of the continental championship, but also broke the world record with his performance, becoming one of the biggest sensations of the tournament.

TOP-5 and fierce competition on the final day

As expected in the overall team standings, the People's Republic of China took absolute leadership:

  • 1st place — China: 341 medals (absolute lead);

  • 2nd place — Japan: 269 medals (solid result by the hosts);

  • 3rd place — South Korea: 150 medals;

  • 4th place — India: Having enriched its tally with additional gold and silver medals on the final day of the competition, it ultimately claimed the 4th position;

  • 5th place — Uzbekistan: With 70 medals, it cemented its place among the top five strongest teams of the continent.

Compared to Hangzhou 2023

For context, at the previous Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China, in 2023, the sports delegation of Uzbekistan recorded the best result in its history (a total of 71 medals: 22 gold, 18 silver, and 31 bronze).

In the competitions in Japan, maintaining this high bar, our compatriots significantly increased the share of silver medals (25 silvers) and once again proved that they are one of the primary favorites across all sports disciplines on the Asian continent.

Asian GamesAkbar Jo'rayevNational delegation of UzbekistanWeightlifting
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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