Arina Tanatmisheva succeeds in winning another silver medal in Aichi-Nagoya

Another day of the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games taking place in Japan began with another medal for the Uzbekistan delegation. In canoe-kayak sprint events, Arina Tanatmisheva finished second in the 500m singles event, claiming the silver medal.

This became Tanatmisheva's second medal in Aichi-Nagoya. A day earlier, she had also won a silver medal in the women's K-4 500m kayaking event. The Uzbekistan athlete became an Asian Games medalist twice in a short period of time.

Tanatmisheva finishes second in the 500m event

Arina Tanatmisheva recorded a worthy result in the K1-500m event. She covered the 500-meter distance in 1 minute and 57.769 seconds, showing the second result at the finish line. While the gold medal went to Wang Nan representing China, Kazakhstan's athlete Stella Sukhanova won the bronze medal.

Thus, Tanatmisheva was able to prove herself in the individual event as well. This result once again demonstrates how productive her participation in Aichi-Nagoya is turning out to be.

Arina Tanatmisheva is a two-time silver medalist of the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games.

Two silver medals

Tanatmisheva's first medal was won on September 25 in the women's K4-500m kayaking event.

The Uzbekistan quartet consisted of Yekaterina Shubina, Arina Tanatmisheva, Milana Dushev-Yanich, and Shahrizoda Mavlonova. They crossed the finish line second after the Chinese team.

Not long after, Tanatmisheva competed for a medal in the individual event and climbed the podium once again.

This result shows that kayaking and canoeing are becoming one of the important sources of medals for the Uzbekistan delegation at Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

Medal tally of the Uzbekistan delegation

On the eve of the competitions on September 26, the Uzbekistan delegation had 31 medals: 7 gold, 15 silver, and 9 bronze.

Tanatmisheva's next silver medal increased the count by one more.

Thus, as one of the day's initial results, the Uzbekistan delegation recorded:

7 gold;

16 silver;

9 bronze

medals.

Total — 32 medals.

Currently, Uzbek athletes still have a number of medal opportunities ahead of them at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games. Therefore, the medal count for the national delegation may change further on September 26.

Tanatmisheva's two medals — an important signal

It is of special significance for an athlete to become a medalist in both team and individual events at the Asian Games. Tanatmisheva won a silver medal first as part of the quartet, and then in the individual competition.

Most importantly, these two results complement each other, demonstrating the potential of the Uzbek canoeing and kayaking school in Aichi-Nagoya.

As for the Uzbekistan delegation, the decisive days of the competition still lie ahead. The silver medal initiated by Tanatmisheva could serve as the first step for new victories on September 26.