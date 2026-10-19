Uzbek judokas finish the international tournament in Aktau with 13 medals

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Uzbek judokas finish the international tournament in Aktau with 13 medals

The prestigious international judo tournament "Aktau Asian Open 2026" has concluded in Aktau, Kazakhstan.

In the tense and fierce two-day competitions, members of the Uzbekistan national team demonstrated brilliant skills, securing a firm place among the leaders in the overall team standings. During the competition, our compatriots won a total of 13 medals: 5 gold, 2 silver, and 6 bronze.

Notably, our athletes who won championships in their weight classes added valuable 100 points each to their accounts for the International Judo Federation (IJF) world ranking.

Golden podium: Leaders and new names

5 of our wrestlers among the national team defeated all opponents and won the main prize of the tournament:

  • Fotimaxon Tursunboyeva (-48 kg): Became the champion in the lightest weight class with her quick and precise actions;

  • Diyora Keldiyorova (-52 kg): The World and Olympic Games star proved once again that she is unrivaled in her weight class, giving fans a reliable victory;

  • Nizomiddinkhoja Toshpulatov (-73 kg): Secured the gold medal in an uncompromising men's final;

  • Mirjalol Normuminov (-100 kg): Demonstrated high technique in the heavy weight class and took the highest step of the podium;

  • Muhammadali Tangriyev (+100 kg): Presented the fifth gold medal to our team with absolute dominance among the heaviest wrestlers.

Silver and bronze: Fierce competition and prize-winning places

Furthermore, 8 more of our judokas joined the ranks of medalists:

  • Silver medal winners:

    • Shinar Ibrayeva (-78 kg);

    • Ramazon Allaberdiyev (-90 kg).

  • Bronze medal winners:

    • Halimajon Kurbanova (-48 kg);

    • Muhayyo Ahmatova (-57 kg);

    • Sarvinoz Husanova (-63 kg);

    • Farangiz Hojiyeva (-70 kg);

    • Azizbek Avazmurodov (-90 kg);

    • Sultonbek Abdushukurov (-90 kg).

These 13 medals and ranking points won on the tatamis of Aktau once again proved the high prestige of the Uzbek judo school in the international arena.

Aktau Asian Open 2026Uzbekistan judo teamIJF ranking pointsUzbekistan judo medalists
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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