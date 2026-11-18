Tomorrow, the World Junior Judo Championships will officially kick off at the Olympic Village in our capital. Ahead of this prestigious world championship, which is being hosted by Uzbekistan for the first time, a draw ceremony was held for the 574 athletes from 78 countries participating in the competition.

High-level organization and official participation

The official draw ceremony was attended by Uzbekistan's Minister of Sports Adham Ikramov, Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee Oybek Kasimov, Chairman of the Judo Federation of Uzbekistan and Vice-President of the Judo Union of Asia Azizjon Kamilov, as well as officials from the International Judo Federation (IJF).

The officials speaking at the ceremony emphasized that all conditions have been prepared to the highest standard for the first junior world championship hosted by our country, and wished all participants success in their upcoming hard-fought tatami battles.

Draw results for the Uzbekistan national team

Men's national team:

Weight category Uzbekistan representative Initial opponent(s) -60 kg Dilshod Karimov Winner of Raffaele Sodano (Italy) / Lam Yuk Ngai (Hong Kong) -60 kg Arapbay Daurbayev Yigtiyar Gurbanberdiyev (Turkmenistan) -60 kg Muhammadjon Masharipov Winner of Sun Jia Hao (China) / Nazar Batirov (Turkmenistan) -66 kg Asadbek Misirov Winner of Batirxan Assanaliyev (Spain) / Rolan Kairgali (Kazakhstan) -66 kg Izzatbek Ruzimatov Roman Kuznetsov (Belarus) -73 kg Muhriddin Marufov Nikolas Gkinis (Greece) -73 kg Inoyat Telmanov Winner of Ali Al-Shammari (Kuwait) / Konstantinos Saparas (Greece) -81 kg Kamronbek Qodirov Winner of Mehdi Abbasov (Azerbaijan) / Edoardo Russo (Italy) -81 kg Sadulla Ravshanov Taichi Okudo (Japan) -90 kg Dilshod Nashirov Aslan Kotsoyev (Azerbaijan) -90 kg Behruzbek Rustamboyev Mohammad Almazaydeh (Jordan) -90 kg Inomjon Bahodirov Nikolas Zadvinskiy (USA) -100 kg Muhammadali Sadullayev Mungun-Uchral Uuganbayar (Mongolia) -100 kg Muhammadobid Mahmarayimov Tomoya Takeshita (Japan) +100 kg Fazliddin Rafiqov Winner of Oleg Fesenko (Ukraine) / Stefan Kovinich (Montenegro) +100 kg Alibek Durdiyev Bayek Jong Vu (Republic of Korea)

Women's national team:

Weight category Uzbekistan representative Initial opponent(s) -48 kg Laziza Haydarova Rama Alhalayleh (Jordan) -48 kg Zarina Jamalova Han Isabel Sharan Lu (Hong Kong) -52 kg Sabina Azamatova Ol Iroha (Japan) -52 kg Nargiza Dostmamatova Madina Qurbonzoda (Tajikistan) -57 kg Maftuna Ahmedova Tibo Xayden (Canada) -57 kg Rayhona Mamatova Winner of Gil Perri (Israel) / Marlen Shinvold (Austria) -57 kg Mohinur Allaberganova Winner of Varvara Kuchar (Lithuania) / Luka Veg (Hungary) -63 kg Nigina Saparboyeva Winner of Mubarak Menas (Jordan) / Honoka Kimura (Japan) -63 kg Dinora Samandarova Emili Daniela (USA) -63 kg Parizoda Yoldosheva Ivett Fuentes (Venezuela) -70 kg Poshshajon Jumaboyeva Winner of Marta Navikayte (Lithuania) / Yang Yuan Ji (China) -70 kg Durdona Tursunova Winner of Renata Sandoval (Mexico) / Diana Benkova (Poland) -78 kg Marjona Kochimova Winner of Zina Shreyber (Germany) / Lyusi Ruller (France) -78 kg Shoira Aminova Akmarjan Turdajiyeva (Kyrgyz Republic) +78 kg Zarina Bobonazarova Li Seung Jin (Republic of Korea) +78 kg Yulianna Shubladze Tomoka Inoue (Japan)

(Note: In the provided official list, the weight category for Asadbek Misirov and Izzatbek Ruzimatov was shown as -60 kg due to technical reasons; in accordance with the competition regulations, this pair will compete in the -66 kg category).

In your opinion, how many gold medals will the young Uzbek judokas be able to win in the overall team standings at this world championship hosted by the Olympic Village in Tashkent?

Leave your predictions and wishes in the comments, and share the draw results of our representatives with fellow judo fans!