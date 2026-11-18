Draw held for the World Junior Judo Championships in Tashkent
Tomorrow, the World Junior Judo Championships will officially kick off at the Olympic Village in our capital. Ahead of this prestigious world championship, which is being hosted by Uzbekistan for the first time, a draw ceremony was held for the 574 athletes from 78 countries participating in the competition.
High-level organization and official participation
The official draw ceremony was attended by Uzbekistan's Minister of Sports Adham Ikramov, Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee Oybek Kasimov, Chairman of the Judo Federation of Uzbekistan and Vice-President of the Judo Union of Asia Azizjon Kamilov, as well as officials from the International Judo Federation (IJF).
The officials speaking at the ceremony emphasized that all conditions have been prepared to the highest standard for the first junior world championship hosted by our country, and wished all participants success in their upcoming hard-fought tatami battles.
Draw results for the Uzbekistan national team
Men's national team:
Weight category
Uzbekistan representative
Initial opponent(s)
-60 kg
Dilshod Karimov
Winner of Raffaele Sodano (Italy) / Lam Yuk Ngai (Hong Kong)
-60 kg
Arapbay Daurbayev
Yigtiyar Gurbanberdiyev (Turkmenistan)
-60 kg
Muhammadjon Masharipov
Winner of Sun Jia Hao (China) / Nazar Batirov (Turkmenistan)
-66 kg
Asadbek Misirov
Winner of Batirxan Assanaliyev (Spain) / Rolan Kairgali (Kazakhstan)
-66 kg
Izzatbek Ruzimatov
Roman Kuznetsov (Belarus)
-73 kg
Muhriddin Marufov
Nikolas Gkinis (Greece)
-73 kg
Inoyat Telmanov
Winner of Ali Al-Shammari (Kuwait) / Konstantinos Saparas (Greece)
-81 kg
Kamronbek Qodirov
Winner of Mehdi Abbasov (Azerbaijan) / Edoardo Russo (Italy)
-81 kg
Sadulla Ravshanov
Taichi Okudo (Japan)
-90 kg
Dilshod Nashirov
Aslan Kotsoyev (Azerbaijan)
-90 kg
Behruzbek Rustamboyev
Mohammad Almazaydeh (Jordan)
-90 kg
Inomjon Bahodirov
Nikolas Zadvinskiy (USA)
-100 kg
Muhammadali Sadullayev
Mungun-Uchral Uuganbayar (Mongolia)
-100 kg
Muhammadobid Mahmarayimov
Tomoya Takeshita (Japan)
+100 kg
Fazliddin Rafiqov
Winner of Oleg Fesenko (Ukraine) / Stefan Kovinich (Montenegro)
+100 kg
Alibek Durdiyev
Bayek Jong Vu (Republic of Korea)
Women's national team:
Weight category
Uzbekistan representative
Initial opponent(s)
-48 kg
Laziza Haydarova
Rama Alhalayleh (Jordan)
-48 kg
Zarina Jamalova
Han Isabel Sharan Lu (Hong Kong)
-52 kg
Sabina Azamatova
Ol Iroha (Japan)
-52 kg
Nargiza Dostmamatova
Madina Qurbonzoda (Tajikistan)
-57 kg
Maftuna Ahmedova
Tibo Xayden (Canada)
-57 kg
Rayhona Mamatova
Winner of Gil Perri (Israel) / Marlen Shinvold (Austria)
-57 kg
Mohinur Allaberganova
Winner of Varvara Kuchar (Lithuania) / Luka Veg (Hungary)
-63 kg
Nigina Saparboyeva
Winner of Mubarak Menas (Jordan) / Honoka Kimura (Japan)
-63 kg
Dinora Samandarova
Emili Daniela (USA)
-63 kg
Parizoda Yoldosheva
Ivett Fuentes (Venezuela)
-70 kg
Poshshajon Jumaboyeva
Winner of Marta Navikayte (Lithuania) / Yang Yuan Ji (China)
-70 kg
Durdona Tursunova
Winner of Renata Sandoval (Mexico) / Diana Benkova (Poland)
-78 kg
Marjona Kochimova
Winner of Zina Shreyber (Germany) / Lyusi Ruller (France)
-78 kg
Shoira Aminova
Akmarjan Turdajiyeva (Kyrgyz Republic)
+78 kg
Zarina Bobonazarova
Li Seung Jin (Republic of Korea)
+78 kg
Yulianna Shubladze
Tomoka Inoue (Japan)
(Note: In the provided official list, the weight category for Asadbek Misirov and Izzatbek Ruzimatov was shown as -60 kg due to technical reasons; in accordance with the competition regulations, this pair will compete in the -66 kg category).
In your opinion, how many gold medals will the young Uzbek judokas be able to win in the overall team standings at this world championship hosted by the Olympic Village in Tashkent?
Leave your predictions and wishes in the comments, and share the draw results of our representatives with fellow judo fans!
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