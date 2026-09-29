At the conclusion of the 46th Chess Olympiad hosted by the city of Samarkand, the planet's strongest grandmasters who showed the best individual results on separate boards were solemnly awarded. Alongside their team victory, members of the Uzbekistan national team recorded phenomenal results in individual competitions, adding a total of 3 individual medals (one gold, one silver, and one bronze) to their tally.

Playing against the world's most formidable leaders on the first board, Nodirbek Abdusattorov scored 8.5 points in 11 games with a performance rating of 2869, winning the individual gold medal as the best player of the tournament. While Nodirbek Yakubboev, who performed consistently on the third board, was awarded the silver medal, Javokhir Sindarov, who showed resilience on the second board, earned a prestigious bronze medal.

"2869 performance, 3 individual medals, and gold on board 1": 5 key points of the historic result

The most important official facts regarding the individual achievements of Uzbek grandmasters at the 46th Chess Olympiad:

3 medals in individual events: Uzbekistan national team chess players won a total of 3 medals (gold, silver, bronze) across individual boards;

Nodirbek Abdusattorov — absolute leader of the Olympiad: Recorded the highest result among the world's most famous grandmasters on board 1, becoming the winner of the individual gold medal;

Fantastic 2869 rating performance: Playing 11 games throughout the tournament, Nodirbek scored a full 8.5 points and demonstrated a cosmic-level performance;

Silver medal for Nodirbek Yakubboev: Showing high skill and consistent play on board 3, our compatriot was ultimately awarded the silver medal;

Javokhir Sindarov became a bronze holder: On board 2, which featured the most complex and decisive matches, Javokhir secured 3rd place on the podium with his result.

46th Chess Olympiad: Classification of individual performance by board for Uzbekistan representatives

Analysis of individual results and rankings of the Uzbek grandmasters:

Chess player (Grandmaster) Board in the tournament Games played Points scored Tournament performance (rating) Individual medal won Nodirbek Abdusattorov Board 1 (Main board) 11 8.5 points 2869 GOLD MEDAL (1st place) Nodirbek Yakubboev Board 3 10–11 Consistently high score High master-class SILVER MEDAL (2nd place) Javokhir Sindarov Board 2 10–11 Leading result Elite-level play BRONZE MEDAL (3rd place) Total individual standing On 3 main boards — — — 3 individual medals tally

Uzbekistan chess players won three individual medals

Photo: UzChess

Chess and psychological expertise: Why is Abdusattorov's result on board 1 considered phenomenal?

Conclusions of international FIDE experts, chess analysts, and grandmasters:

"The pressure on board 1 and the power of the 2869 performance": Playing on board 1 means facing the strongest superstars of world chess consecutively with black and white pieces, including elite grandmasters; scoring 8.5 points out of 11 games under such fierce competition and achieving a 2869 rating indicator is considered a phenomenal level characteristic only of future world champions;

Team balance and the "triple monopoly": In team Olympiads, success cannot be achieved by relying on just one leader; Abdusattorov's gold, Sindarov's bronze, and Yakubboev's silver demonstrated absolute synchronous strength and high class across the first three boards of the Uzbekistan national team; no matter which board opponents attacked on, Uzbek chess players were able to respond adequately;

A solid foundation towards the FIDE crown: These three medals achieved on individual boards prove that Uzbek youth are in no way inferior to Magnus Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura, and other world giants—not only as a team, but also at the individual level—once again demonstrating that they are top contenders for the individual World Championship (the FIDE crown) in the coming years.

Do you think Nodirbek Abdusattorov becoming the best chess player on board 1 with a 2869 performance can lay the groundwork for him to become an individual World Champion (holder of the FIDE crown) in the near future? Which game or combination of our national team left the biggest impression on you? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this proud analysis regarding the historic triumph of Uzbek chess with all our compatriots!