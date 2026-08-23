Uzbekistan Judokas in World Championship Top 3: 6 Medals Won

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Uzbekistan Judokas in World Championship Top 3: 6 Medals Won

The individual events of the World Junior Judo Championships in Guayaquil, Ecuador, have concluded. The final day of the competition was marked by another joyful event for the Uzbekistan national team.

Jurabek Eshpulatov, who reached the final, secured a silver medal after the decisive bout.

Thus, the Uzbekistan national judo team finished the individual events with a total of 6 medals and secured a place in the top three in the overall team standings.

1. Jurabek Eshpulatov reached the final on the last day

On the final day of the competition, the spotlight was on Jurabek Eshpulatov, who competed in the 90 kg weight category.

Our compatriot reached the final during the competition and finished the World Championship with a silver medal.

This result further enriched the Uzbekistan delegation's medal tally and brought the total in individual events to 6.

Jurabek Eshpulatov's silver medal was one of the important results for the Uzbekistan team on the final day of the championship.

2. Uzbekistan in the top three with 6 medals

Young Uzbek judokas won 1 gold, 1 silver, and 4 bronze medals in the individual events of the World Championship.

Medal

Count

Gold

1

Silver

1

Bronze

4

Total

6

As a result, the Uzbekistan national judo team secured a place in the top three in the overall team standings.

This indicator once again demonstrated the country's high potential in junior judo.

3. All our compatriots who won medals at the World Championship

The athletes who brought medals to the Uzbekistan national team are as follows:

Gold medal:

  • 40 kg — Iroda Sirojiddinova

Silver medal:

  • 90 kg — Jurabek Eshpulatov

Bronze medals:

  • 55 kg — Bobur Yusupov

  • 73 kg — Behruzbek Usmonov

  • 44 kg — Alina Kolyucheva

  • 48 kg — Charos Hikmatova

Thus, six young Uzbek judokas became prize winners at the World Championship.

4. The competition is not yet fully over

Although the individual events have ended, the program of the World Championship in Guayaquil continues.

Today, the mixed team event will take place. This means the Uzbekistan national team still has the opportunity to increase its medal count.

In team events, the mutual cohesion and overall preparation of the athletes are of decisive importance.

The most important conclusion from Ecuador — A new generation is being formed in Uzbekistan

The individual events of the World Championship in Guayaquil concluded with an important result for Uzbekistan judo: 1 gold, 1 silver, and 4 bronze — a total of 6 medals.

Most importantly, this result is not a random success. The success of six athletes in different weight categories shows that the new generation of Uzbekistan judo is demonstrating its potential on the international stage.

Now all attention is focused on the mixed team events. Whether the young Uzbek judokas can continue their successful performance in Ecuador with another medal will be known today.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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