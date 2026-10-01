Shahram Ahadov loses in the final: Uzbekistan wins another silver

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Shahram Ahadov loses in the final: Uzbekistan wins another silver

The Uzbekistan delegation added another medal to its tally at the Asian Games taking place in the Japanese cities of Aichi and Nagoya. Competing on the tatami in the men's -73 kg weight category, judoka Shahram Ahadov reached the final, but in the decisive bout, he lost to UAE representative Kazbek Naguchev, having to settle for the silver medal.

The Uzbek athlete had a chance to win the final and secure the gold medal. However, in the decisive match, luck was on the opponent's side.

Silver medal for Shahram Ahadov

In the -73 kg final bout, Shahram Ahadov stepped onto the tatami against UAE representative Kazbek Naguchev.

In the match for the expected gold medal, our compatriot was unable to fully demonstrate his potential and finished the competition in second place.

Thus, Ahadov became the owner of a silver medal at the Asian Games.

Although the final result did not bring him the gold medal, our judoka finishing the competition on the second step of the podium marked another accolade for the Uzbekistan delegation.

Uzbekistan's medal count reaches 55

With Shahram Ahadov's silver medal, the total number of medals won by the Uzbekistan delegation at the Aichi–Nagoya Asian Games has reached 55.

Currently, the delegation's tally includes:

  • 16 gold;

  • 20 silver;

  • 19 bronze medals.

Judokas continue to add new awards to Uzbekistan's medal treasury.

Now all attention is on Marjona Nurullayeva

Following Shahram Ahadov's final, another important match lies ahead for Uzbek judo.

In the women's -63 kg weight category, Marjona Nurullayeva will step onto the tatami for the bronze medal.

Our compatriot will be opposed in the decisive bout by Kazakhstan representative Esmigul Kuyulova.

This match presents an opportunity for the Uzbekistan delegation to secure yet another medal. Therefore, judo fans are now eagerly awaiting Nurullayeva's performance on the tatami.

The battle for medals continues in Aichi–Nagoya

Thus, another silver medal has been added to the Uzbekistan delegation's account. Shahram Ahadov successfully navigated the path to the final and became an Asian Games medalist.

Although the gold medal slipped away, the competition continues for Uzbek athletes.

Now it is Marjona Nurullayeva's turn on the judo tatami. Her bronze medal match will be the next crucial encounter where the Uzbekistan delegation's medal tally could change once again.

Aichi–Nagoya Asian GamesShahram AhadovMarjona NurullayevaUzbekistan delegation
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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