Assist by Oston Urunov: Persepolis wins 3:0 and moves to 1st place

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Assist by Oston Urunov: Persepolis wins 3:0 and moves to 1st place

In the 9th round of the Iranian Pro League, the country's reigning powerhouse Persepolis was a guest of "Mes Shahr Babak" away from home. The team from Tehran demonstrated complete dominance throughout the match, securing a confident and major 3:0 victory.

Uzbekistan national team midfielder Oston Urunov played actively from the very first minutes of the match, making an important contribution to his team's victory.

Urunov's precise pass and the decisive score: How the game unfolded?

The match began under the relentless attacks of the visitors:

  • Minute 33 — Urunov's assist: Following Oston Urunov's precise pass that pierced the opponent's defense, Thievy Bifouma scored to open the match;

  • Minute 74 — Second goal: Fending off the hosts' attacks, Persepolis doubled their lead thanks to a goal by Majid Eydi;

  • Minute 90+4 — The final point: In the added minutes by the referee, Saeid Sadeghi put the final period to the match — 0:3.

Participation of Uzbek legionnaires in the match

The performance of the Uzbek football players playing in the Iranian championship was in the spotlight of the fans:

  • Oston Urunov: Started the match in the starting lineup, authored one goal assist, and was substituted at halftime for rest by the decision of the coaches;

  • Igor Sergeyev: The Persepolis forward remained on the bench in this match and was not subbed on.

Following this important away victory, Persepolis brought its number of points to 20, maintaining sole leadership in the Iranian championship standings.

Iranian Pro LeaguePersepolisMes Shahr BabakOston Urunov
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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