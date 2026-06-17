Three publications predict Uzbekistan's lineup against Colombia

The Uzbekistan national team, led by Fabio Cannavaro, will begin its historic World Cup appearance with a match against Colombia. For the "White Wolves," this is not only the first game of the tournament but holds special significance as the first World Cup match in the country's football history.

As the crucial clash approaches, international sports publications are announcing potential lineups. Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, and Sports Mole have presented their predictions for the players who may start for Uzbekistan and Colombia.

Notably, the views of all three sources regarding the Uzbekistan national team's lineup are almost identical. The publications predict that Fabio Cannavaro may opt for a 3-4-2-1 tactical system against Colombia.

According to Sporting News, Otkir Yusupov will guard the Uzbekistan goal. The defensive line may feature Farrux Sayfiyev, Abdulqodir Abdullayev, Abduqodir Husanov, Rustam Ashurmatov, and Sherzod Nasrullayev.

In the center of the pitch, Akmal Mozgovoy and Otabek Shukurov are expected to operate, while Abbosbek Fayzullayev, Oston Orunov, and team captain Eldor Shomurodov are expected to be trusted in the attacking line.

Sporting News listed Uzbekistan's predicted lineup as follows:

Yusupov, Sayfiyev, Abdullayev, Husanov, Ashurmatov, Nasrullayev, Mozgovoy, Shukurov, Fayzullayev, Orunov, Shomurodov.

For the Colombia national team, Camilo Vargas, Daniel Muñoz, Davinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumí, Jhon Mojica, Jefferson Lerma, Richard Ríos, Jhon Arias, James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz, and Luis Suárez are predicted to start.

Sports Illustrated also envisions Uzbekistan in a 3-4-2-1 formation. According to it, Otkir Yusupov will take the place in goal. Rustam Ashurmatov, Abdulqodir Abdullayev, and Abduqodir Husanov will operate in the three-man central defense.

Sherzod Nasrullayev and Farrux Sayfiyev may play on the wings, while Akmal Mozgovoy and Otabek Shukurov play in the center. Oston Orunov and Abbosbek Fayzullayev will be positioned behind the attack. In the front line, the role of main striker is expected to be given to Eldor Shomurodov.

Uzbekistan's predicted lineup by Sports Illustrated:

Otkir Yusupov, Rustam Ashurmatov, Abdulqodir Abdullayev, Abduqodir Husanov, Sherzod Nasrullayev, Akmal Mozgovoy, Otabek Shukurov, Farrux Sayfiyev, Oston Orunov, Abbosbek Fayzullayev, Eldor Shomurodov.

The publication listed the Colombia national team in a 4-2-3-1 tactical system. Camilo Vargas in goal, and Jhon Mojica, Jhon Lucumí, Davinson Sánchez, and Daniel Muñoz in defense.

Richard Ríos and Jefferson Lerma will be positioned in the defensive midfield. In front of them, Luis Díaz, James Rodríguez, and Jhon Arias are predicted to play, with Luis Suárez operating in the center of the attack.

Colombia's lineup in the Sports Illustrated version:

Camilo Vargas, Jhon Mojica, Jhon Lucumí, Davinson Sánchez, Daniel Muñoz, Richard Ríos, Jefferson Lerma, Luis Díaz, James Rodríguez, Jhon Arias, Luis Suárez.

The prediction of Sports Moledoes not differ from the opinions of the two sources above. It also expects Cannavaro to trust Yusupov, Sayfiyev, Abdullayev, Husanov, Ashurmatov, Nasrullayev, Mozgovoy, Shukurov, Fayzullayev, Orunov, and Shomurodov in the match against Colombia.

As Colombia's potential lineup, the names Vargas, Muñoz, Sánchez, Lucumí, Mojica, Lerma, Ríos, Arias, Rodríguez, Díaz, and Suárez were listed.

The fact that all three publications chose almost the same lineup gives a certain idea about Uzbekistan's main game plan. Cannavaro may create density in defense through three central defenders and demand equal activity from the wing players in both defense and attack.

Abduqodir Husanov is expected to be one of the main pillars of the defense against Colombia's fast attackers. His speed, physical fitness, and determination in duels will be important in stopping dangerous players like Luis Díaz.

In the center of the pitch, the task of Mozgovoy and Shukurov may be to slow down Colombia's game pace, prevent James Rodríguez from moving freely, and start a quick attack as soon as the ball is recovered.

The speed and dribbling of Oston Orunov and Abbosbek Fayzullayev are likely to become the main weapons of the "White Wolves" in counter-attacks. Eldor Shomurodov will try to fight for the ball in the front line, attract defenders, and convert opportunities into goals.

In the Colombia squad, the main threat is expected from Luis Díaz, James Rodríguez, and Jhon Arias. Luis Suárez will operate in the center of the attack, striving to keep the Uzbekistan defenders under constant pressure.

Of course, the lineups announced in the press are only predictions. The final decision will be made by Fabio Cannavaro and the Colombia head coach close to the start of the match. The players' physical condition, the chosen tactics against the opponent, and performance in the latest training sessions may influence the lineup.

The Uzbekistan vs Colombia match will start tomorrow at 07:00 Tashkent time. Millions of fans are eagerly awaiting the historic clash.

The "White Wolves" will face a strong opponent in their first World Cup match. The publications' predictions may be identical, but the pitch itself will provide the main answer.