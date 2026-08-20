Persepolis Claim Emphatic Win as Igor Sergeyev Scores

·28·Sport
Persepolis Claim Emphatic Win as Igor Sergeyev Scores

In Matchday 2 of the Iranian Pro League, Tehran-based Persepolis hosted Esteghlal Khuzestan and secured a convincing 4-1 victory in a goal-filled encounter. The match was especially significant for Uzbek football fans, as national-team striker Igor Sergeyev scored for his new club and made a major contribution to the win.

Sergeyev scores as Urunov comes on

Persepolis began the match with aggressive attacks and scored twice within the opening 20 minutes. Igor Sergeyev then had his moment at the start of the second half: he found the net in the 47th minute to extend the lead.

Igor Sergeyev started the match and scored an important goal in the 47th minute. In the 63rd minute, the coaching staff replaced him with another national-team leader, Oston Urunov, who came on as a substitute.

Iranian Pro League: Key facts from the Matchday 2 clash

Statistic

Persepolis – Esteghlal Khuzestan (4-1)

Match result

4-1 (Persepolis’ emphatic victory)

Persepolis goals

Khodabandelou (6'), Alipour (20'), Igor Sergeyev (47'), Shahrabadi (90+3')

Home team’s goal

Niazmand (65', own goal)

Uzbek foreign players

Igor Sergeyev (started, 1 goal), Oston Urunov (came on as a substitute in the 63rd minute)

End of the matchday

Persepolis secured three points and joined the leading pack

Tehran club’s Uzbek duo

Igor Sergeyev and Oston Urunov’s involvement for Persepolis once again demonstrated the coaching staff’s strong confidence in the Uzbek foreign players. Sergeyev’s goals and Urunov’s attacking ability are expected to make the team one of the main forces not only in Iran’s domestic league but also in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Do you think the Sergeyev–Urunov partnership can lead Persepolis to the Iranian league title this season?

Share your thoughts in the comments and immediately spread this good news among fans of our players abroad!

PersepolisIgor SergeyevOston UrunovIranTehran
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