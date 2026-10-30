“Persepolis” legend harshly criticizes Igor Sergeyev, demands his dismissal

·104·Sport
“Persepolis” legend harshly criticizes Igor Sergeyev, demands his dismissal

Intense controversy has erupted surrounding the career of Uzbekistan national team striker Igor Sergeyev in Iran. Morteza Kermani-Moghaddam, a former player for Tehran's “Persepolis” club and a local sports figure, has given a scathing assessment of the 33-year-old Uzbek forward's performance, calling on the management to terminate his contract immediately.

In an interview with Iran's official IRNA news agency, Kermani-Moghaddam openly stated that the player's arrival at the club was a wrong decision from the very beginning:

“It has been a big mystery to me from the start how Igor Sergeyev even ended up at ‘Persepolis’. He does not meet the high standards required at all. The ‘Persepolis’ jersey is too heavy and too big for him. The sooner he leaves the team, the better it will be for everyone. I hope the club makes a decision regarding this player without delay.”

Wave of criticism: The missed opportunity against “Foolad”

Dissatisfaction with Sergeyev intensified following a high-stakes match in the 10th round of the Pro League:

  • Lost victory: “Persepolis” lost 0-1 at home to their fierce rivals “Foolad”;

  • One-on-one situation: In the second half, Sergeyev, who came on as a substitute, found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper but failed to score an inevitable goal. Shortly after, the opponent scored the winning goal;

  • Poker in a friendly match and press backlash: The day after the defeat, “Persepolis” thrashed a university team from the city of Karaj 8-0, with Sergeyev scoring 4 goals. However, instead of praising him, the local press responded with even sharper irony: “The striker failed in the main match, only to score against amateur students.”

$1.5 million deal and statistics

Uzbekistan forward's contract in Tehran and his current performance are also at the center of the discussion:

  • Financial terms: Having joined as a free agent from “Pakhtakor” in January 2026, Sergeyev signed a 1.5-year deal with the club running until the summer of 2027. According to reports, the value of this deal is estimated between $1 million and $1.5 million;

  • Lost productivity: In his debut last season, he became a team leader by scoring 4 goals in 8 matches. This season, however, the striker has been limited to just 1 goal in the championship;

  • Turning down a Russian option: Before heading to Iran, Sergeyev was of serious interest to Magomed Adiyev, the head coach of Samara's “Krylia Sovetov”, but the player chose the Tehran option due to a superior financial offer.

Currently, another representative of the Uzbekistan national team, Oston Urunov, is also defending the colors of “Persepolis”. However, against the backdrop of constant pressure and mounting criticism, Igor Sergeyev's fate at the club remains uncertain ahead of the winter transfer window.

Igor SergeyevPersepolisOston UrunovIranian Pro League
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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