Big win for Persepolis: Sergeyev starts, Orunov comes off the bench!

·27·Sport
Big win for Persepolis: Sergeyev starts, Orunov comes off the bench!

In the 4th round of the Persian Gulf Pro League, one of the country's giants, Tehran's Persepolis, hosted Malavan on their home turf. The capital club, where Uzbek legionnaires play, secured a dominant 3-0 victory in a hard-fought match, scoring three unanswered goals.

With this win, Persepolis increased their points tally to 9, climbing into the top three (3rd place) of the league table. Malavan remains in 11th place with 4 points.

3 goals and the performance of the Uzbek legionnaires

The match was played under the complete dominance and constant attacks of the hosts:

  • Goal timeline: In the 20th minute, Malavan player Papi scored an own goal. Bifouma extended the lead in the 34th minute, and Alipour sealed the final score in the 56th minute — 3-0.

  • Igor Sergeyev in the starting lineup: The Uzbekistan national team's center-forward started the match. Although Sergeyev actively pressured the opposing defenders, he did not score this time and was substituted in the 86th minute.

  • Oston Orunov's return to the pitch: Attacking midfielder Oston Orunov came off the bench in the 72nd minute, further strengthening his team's attacking line and contributing to securing the winning score.

Match report

Persian Gulf Pro League. Round 4

Persepolis (Tehran) — Malavan — 3-0

August 29, Tehran

Goals: Papi 20 (own goal, 1-0), Bifouma 34 (2-0), Alipour 56 (3-0).

PersepolisMalavanPersian Gulf Pro LeagueIgor SergeyevOston Orunov
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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