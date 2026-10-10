Oston Urunov scores, Igor Sergeyev provides an assist — Persepolis closes in on the leader

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Oston Urunov scores, Igor Sergeyev provides an assist — Persepolis closes in on the leader

In a match held in Tehran as part of the 8th round of the Iranian Pro League, the country's reigning grandee Persepolis hosted Sanat Naft. In a clash where members of the Uzbekistan national team displayed a brilliant performance, the hosts secured a confident 3:1 victory.

The activity of Uzbek legionnaires played a crucial role in the key episodes that decided the fate of the match.

Precise pass from Sergeyev, "joker" effect from Urunov

Throughout the game, our compatriots in the Persepolis squad proved that they are in top athletic form:

  • Early goal and Sergeyev's assist: As early as the 5th minute of the match, experienced forward Igor Sergeyev broke through the opponent's defense and delivered the ball to Bifouma, who opened the scoring;

  • Consolidation of control: In the 53rd minute, Ali Ashour doubled the lead, but in the 67th minute, Mohammad Hossein Baseri scored one back for the visitors, reviving the intrigue;

  • Urunov's game-clinching goal: Oston Urunov, substituted onto the pitch in the 76th minute of the match, needed just 8 minutes to make his mark. In the 84th minute, he accurately targeted the opponent's goal, establishing the final score of 3:1.

Standings: A game in hand for the top spot

These earned three points further strengthened Persepolis's chances in the championship race:

  • 2nd place and a minimal gap: Thanks to this victory, the Tehran side brought their points tally to 16, solidifying their 2nd place in the league table;

  • Tractor in the crosshairs: Currently, championship leaders Tractor have 17 points;

  • Strategic advantage: Since Persepolis has one postponed match in hand, a victory in that upcoming game could make them the absolute and sole leaders.

Match protocol

Iranian Pro League. 8th round

Persepolis — Sanat Naft 3:1

Goals: Bifouma (5), Ali Ashour (53), Oston Urunov (84) — Mohammad Hossein Baseri (67).

The fact that Uzbek players are becoming key figures in one of the continent's strongest leagues continues to attract the attention of both national team fans and international experts.

PersepolisSanat NaftIranian Pro LeagueUzbekistan national team
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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