Former midfielder of London club Arsenal and well-known expert Paul Merson has highly rated the chances of the "Gunners" in the new season. Sky Sports Speaking on air, the expert emphasized that Mikel Arteta's side has all the conditions to reliably defend their championship title in the English Premier League.

«As powerful as Manchester Cityin the past»: Merson's assessment

Paul Merson touched upon Arsenal's squad depth and consistency in the domestic championship, stating that the team has almost no weak points left:

«Right now, I don't see a single team that can stop Arsenal. They will win the Premier League quite reliably, they have no weak spots in the domestic league. Only in the Champions League might some flaws become noticeable. The current Arsenal reminds me of Manchester City which absolutely dominated England a few years ago. Because the "Gunners" have at least two high-level players for every position», — said Paul Merson.

Arsenal's pre-season condition and expert analysis

Indicator Condition and details Expert conclusion Arsenal is clearly superior to other rivals in the Premier League Squad status At least two equally matched players in each position Comparison The dominant era of Manchester City from a few years ago Risk factor Some subtle flaws might be observed only in Champions League matches New season start August 21 — match against Coventry within the 1st matchday of the Premier League

First test in the new season

Arsenal, led by Mikel Arteta, will begin their campaign in the new Premier League season on August 21. The team will face Coventry in the opening matchday, taking the first step towards defending their championship title.

Do you think Arsenal will remain unmatched in the Premier League in the new season and retain the title, or will main rivals be able to stop them?

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