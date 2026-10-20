Unexpected penalty: Cristiano Ronaldo punished for leaving national team camp

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Unexpected penalty: Cristiano Ronaldo punished for leaving national team camp

An unexpected and sensational scandal has erupted around the Portugal national team. According to the country's influential publication Record, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has officially decided to suspend national team captain and leader Cristiano Ronaldo from football for a period of 30 days.

In addition, the disciplinary committee imposed a symbolic fine of 255 euros on the 41-year-old forward for violating regulations and leaving the team's camp without permission.

"Left the camp": How did the incident actually happen?

This unprecedented disciplinary decision was caused by an incomprehensible situation that occurred within the framework of the Nations League:

  • Demarche before the match against Denmark: The incident took place on the eve of the Nations League matchday 3 fixture against Denmark (4:2). Right before the crucial clash, Ronaldo unexpectedly left the national team headquarters;

  • Head coach's position: Although Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus publicly stated that there were no disagreements or conflicts within the team, it became clear that the situation had actually escalated significantly;

  • Reconciliation talks: According to reports, Jesus agreed to hold a separate face-to-face meeting with the star player in order to resolve the misunderstandings and restore relations.

Ronaldo's unique history in the national team

Cristiano Ronaldo's suspension from the national team came as an unexpected blow to the global football community:

  • 23 years of loyalty: The forward has continuously defended the honor of the Portugal national team since 2003, breaking national records;

  • Historical trophies: Wearing the national team jersey, he became a European Champion in 2016 and twice lifted the UEFA Nations League trophy above his head;

  • Future uncertainty: The 30-day suspension raises a number of questions regarding Ronaldo's future career in the national team and his upcoming cooperation with head coach Jorge Jesus.

Cristiano RonaldoPortuguese Football Federation (FPF)Nations LeagueDisqualification
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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