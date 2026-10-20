Ronaldo asked the federation to mitigate his punishment — the FPF gave an unexpected response

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Ronaldo asked the federation to mitigate his punishment — the FPF gave an unexpected response

The scandalous events surrounding the Portugal national team have reached a new stage. According to the country's influential publication Record, national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo officially appealed to the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) asking to ease the one-month disqualification imposed on him.

The star forward cited important grounds in his petition to soften the disciplinary measure.

3 arguments cited by Ronaldo and the Federation's harsh response

Cristiano Ronaldo presented three main arguments to the disciplinary committee in order to reduce his punishment:

  • "Huge contribution to the development of football": His many years of career and authority in world football;

  • "Services to sports": Historical achievements and trophies won while playing for the national team;

  • "Decisive contribution to finding the truth in the case": His cooperation during the internal investigation process.

Federation's decision: The FPF fully recognized and took into account the first two arguments — the player's immense services. However, the third argument was strictly rejected. The Federation emphasized in its statement: "Since a large part of the facts was available in open sources, there was absolutely no need to conduct a long and complicated investigation."

Roots of the conflict: Disagreement with Jesus

Recall that these harsh sanctions were caused by a match within the framework of the Nations League:

  • Remaining on the bench and leaving the camp: After head coach Jorge Jesus did not field the forward in the match against Norway (2:1), the Al-Nassr star arbitrarily left the team camp;

  • One-month suspension: For this action, the FPF disqualified the player for 30 days and fined him a symbolic amount of 255 euros.

Possibility of returning to the national team in November

Despite the disqualification remaining in force, positive news is also emerging for Ronaldo's fans:

  • Call-up to the national team: Despite the restrictions, the star forward has a very high probability of being called up to the national team training camp and official matches taking place in November;

  • Possibility of reconciliation: Relations between head coach Jorge Jesus and Ronaldo are expected to soften, leading to a compromise for the benefit of the team.

Cristiano RonaldoPortuguese Football FederationDisqualificationJesus
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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