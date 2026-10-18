Cristiano Ronaldo announces investing €10M in a new business project

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Cristiano Ronaldo announces investing €10M in a new business project

Global football star and entrepreneur Cristiano Ronaldo continues to expand his business empire. According to reports from the influential Portuguese publication SIC Noticias, the 41-year-old footballer has invested 10 million euros from his personal funds to create and produce a new premium mineral water brand.

Portugal's major industrial giant, the Outeirinho group of companies, is participating in the project as his equal partner.

Total investment of 20 million euros and a 50/50 share

The new business project has a massive financial scope, with the parties splitting the costs equally:

  • Investment distribution: The Outeirinho group has also allocated 10 million euros to the project, bringing the total initial investment volume to 20 million euros;

  • Equal partnership: Within the framework of this deal, Cristiano Ronaldo has acquired exactly a 50 percent stake in the new venture;

  • Italian designers involved: The task of developing the new brand's concept and bottle design has been assigned to one of Italy's famous design studios.

Entering the global market and creating new jobs in 2027

Clear strategic plans have been set for the new water brand:

  • Launch of the plant: The completion of the water-bottling plant equipped with the latest technologies and the release of the product for sale are scheduled for the end of 2027;

  • International export: The product will first be supplied to the domestic Portuguese market and then to global international retail networks;

  • Leading partner in the Portuguese market: It is worth noting that Outeirinho currently controls a solid 45 percent of Portugal's drinking water market. Thanks to the new plant, several dozen additional jobs are expected to be created in the region.

Ronaldo and a healthy lifestyle: The Ursu9 experience

Cristiano's interest in the water business is no coincidence:

  • The famous Ursu9 project: In June 2023, Ronaldo officially presented Ursu9, a mineral alkaline water brand, to the public in Madrid and became its co-founder;

  • Promotion of healthy habits: For a footballer who constantly promotes healthy eating, sports, and the consumption of pure natural water, this direction fully aligns with his personal brand and philosophy.

The launch of the new brand is expected to ensure that Ronaldo continues to make successful strides in the major business arena even in the post-footballer era of his life.

Cristiano RonaldoOuteirinhoUrsu9mineral water brand
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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