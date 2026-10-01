Suspension up to 6 months and a fine: Ronaldo could be punished for abandoning the national team

The controversy surrounding the Portugal national team is escalating to the level of legal and disciplinary penalties. Al-Nassr forward and national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo could face official punishment for voluntarily leaving the training camp on the eve of a crucial match against Denmark.

It was reported that this decision by the 41-year-old footballer was the result of a acute conflict that arose after he was left on the bench and did not play in the match against Norway. However, this behavior is highly likely not to go unpunished by the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF).

Specific clause in the regulations: Disqualification from 1 to 6 months

The official disciplinary regulations of the Portuguese Football Federation set strict restrictions for cases of unexcused departure from the national team camp:

«If a footballer who has received a call-up to the national team arbitrarily leaves the team camp or, without a valid reason, fails to attend a training session, match, or any other event involving the national teams (or any measure related to defending the honor of the FPF or Portugal), he shall be deprived of the right to take the field for a period of one to six months».

According to the document, in addition to the mandatory ban, a symbolic financial penalty is also envisaged:

Financial sanction: The player will be fined in the amount of 5 to 10 calculation units.

Amount: Given that one unit is currently set at 102 euros, the fine amount will be approximately 500 to 1000 euros.

Fans and public reaction are divided

Ronaldo's decision has sparked major debate in world football. Public opinion is divided this time regarding the captain, who has been the main hero of the national team for years.

Many fans and experts are openly criticizing Ronaldo for leaving the camp, emphasizing that even the greatest footballer cannot be above team discipline, the coach, and the interests of the country.

If the FPF fully enforces the requirements of its regulations, this disqualification could seriously affect Ronaldo's participation not only in the national team, but also in official matches in general. The footballer himself has not yet made a statement regarding the official disciplinary investigations.