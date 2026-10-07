How did Jorge Jesus react to Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational statement?

Following the open conflict surrounding the Portugal national team and the sensational interview by team captain Cristiano Ronaldo, head coach Jorge Jesus made his first public appearance. The 72-year-old experienced specialist responded briefly and coldly to the heavy accusations made by the forward who had unilaterally left the national team camp.

As a reminder, Ronaldo explicitly stated in his comprehensive statement that promises made by the head coach had been repeatedly broken, which is why he could no longer remain in the national team camp.

The coach returning from Leiria: "I will read the statement now"

SMTV journalists intercepted the 72-year-old head coach as he was returning home after watching a match and tried to get a comment on the tense situation that had arisen:

Brief and cautious response: "I watched the match of the Portugal under-21 national team in Leiria. I will read the statement now, I have nothing to say", — Jesus replied;

Pressure and silence: At a time when this open clash between two major figures of Portuguese football has stirred up the country's entire press, the coach preferred to delay giving an official assessment.

Root of the conflict: Remaining on the bench for the first time in an 18-year history

The disagreements between Cristiano Ronaldo and the national team coach reached their peak after the dramatic Nations League match against Norway:

First time in 18 years: In this match, the 41-year-old legendary striker spent an official Portugal match entirely on the substitutes' bench for the first time in 18 years;

Broken promise: Ronaldo stated that the coach had asked him to be ready to play for 30 minutes, but although he warmed up throughout the second half, he was not brought onto the pitch and the given word was not kept;

Departure on September 30: Consequently, Cristiano left the team headquarters on September 30, taking full responsibility upon himself and declaring his readiness to serve any disqualification.

Currently, the Portuguese Football Federation and the public are closely awaiting Jorge Jesus's official response after fully reviewing Ronaldo's address and the final decision regarding the team captain's fate.