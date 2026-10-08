What punishment awaits Cristiano Ronaldo for leaving the national team without permission?

Following a disagreement between Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo and head coach Jorge Jesus, the star player's unauthorized departure from the team camp has sparked major legal and disciplinary debates. After the forward left the team base, the question of what disciplinary measures might be applied to him according to national federation regulations has come to the agenda.

In accordance with the official disciplinary code of the Portuguese Football Federation, a national team member leaving a training camp without a valid excuse is considered a strictly punishable violation.

What do the regulations provide? Financial and sports sanctions

The federation's charter clearly defines two types of penalties for such behavior:

Financial fine: According to the disciplinary code, a player who leaves the team's disposal without permission is subject to a fine ranging from 500 euros to 1,020 euros ;

Suspension from matches (disqualification): Aside from the financial aspect, there is a much more serious sporting punishment — if it is officially confirmed that the player left the camp without a valid reason, he can be completely suspended from competitions for a period of 1 month to 6 months.

Will the regulations be fully applied to the star?

Currently, the football community and experts are interested in a single question: Can the Portuguese Football Federation unreservedly enforce the rules against the greatest figure in its history?

The symbolic nature of the financial penalty: A fine of 500 to 1,000 euros is purely symbolic for a multimillionaire of Ronaldo's caliber playing in Saudi Arabia, and poses no financial hardship;

The threat of disqualification and compromise: However, the issue of disqualification for up to 6 months is much more complex. Since such a decision could further deepen internal division in the country's football, management is considered likely to resolve the incident through a "bilateral agreement" or a softer diplomatic formula rather than escalating it to an official punishment level.

The decision to be made by the federation's disciplinary committee regarding this situation will be a principal test demonstrating whether the rule of law in the national team is superior to personal status and records.