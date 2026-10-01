A dramatic night at the airport: Jesus and Proenca could not stop Ronaldo's departure

The conflict surrounding the Portuguese national team is taking an unexpected and dramatic turn. The country's football leadership fought until the last minute to bring back 41-year-old captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the training camp ahead of the crucial upcoming UEFA Nations League match against Denmark.

According to an exclusive report by the influential Spanish publication Marca, head coach Jorge Jesus and Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) President Pedro Proenca personally traveled to Copenhagen International Airport after Ronaldo.

A lonely plane and an unchanged decision

According to reports, the delegation leaders urged the forward to remain with the national team and set aside their differences. However, despite the difficult face-to-face conversation, Ronaldo stood firm in his position and openly refused to return to the team: