UEFA Nations League Matchday 4: Kane “hurts” Czechia, while Modric’s team suffers defeat

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UEFA Nations League Matchday 4: Kane “hurts” Czechia, while Modric’s team suffers defeat

Matchday 4 fixtures of the UEFA Nations League took place in Europe. The matches involving continental giants were remembered for fierce battles, crucial comeback victories, and expected high-scoring wins.

Reigning champions Spain successfully overcame the hurdle of Croatia away from home, solidifying their absolute lead in the group. Meanwhile, the England and Switzerland national teams secured resounding victories by putting 3 unanswered goals past their opponents' respective goalkeepers.

Croatia — Spain 1:2: Mikel Merino's “comeback” and brace

In one of the central clashes of the round, Croatia hosted Spain on home soil:

  • Perisic's early goal: Experienced Ivan Perisic put the hosts ahead as early as the 17th minute of the game (1:0);

  • Substitute hero: Coming off the bench in the second half to replace Alex Baena, Mikel Merino became the hero of the match. He found the back of the net twice in the 61st and 88th minutes, handing Spain a vital victory (2:1);

  • Group standings: After 4 matches, Luis de la Fuente's side has accumulated 12 points and firmly occupies 1st place. Croatia, with 3 points, remained in 3rd position.

Lineups:

  • Croatia: Livakovic, Stanisic, Gvardiol, Vuskovic, Sutalo, Kovacic (Pasalic, 88), Modric (Petar Sucic, 66), Vlasic (Baturina, 71), Perisic, Jakic, Matanovic.

  • Spain: Simon, Pubill, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella, Rodri (Subimendi, 71), Pedri (Pino, 87), Olmo (Fermin Lopez, 71), Baena (Merino, 46), Oyarzabal, Yamal (Munoz, 78).

England — Czechia 3:0: Harry Kane's another flawless performance

In the fixture held at Wembley, the English left no chance for the Czech visitors:

  • Own goal and Kane's benefit: In the 27th minute, Czech defender Coufal scored an own goal, while team captain Harry Kane scored a brace in the 40th and 57th minutes;

  • Table: Following this victory, England brought their points tally to 9 and are currently in 2nd place. Czechia, failing to gather a single point, occupies the 4th position.

Lineups:

  • England: Pickford, Trent, Hall (Gibbs-White, 72), Quansah, Guehi (Branthwaite, 63), Anderson (Garner, 63), Lewis-Skelly, Rogers, Eze, Bellingham (Ngumoha, 73), Kane (Calvert-Lewin, 82).

  • Czechia: Gornicek, Hranac, Slama, Vitik, Coufal (Krichfalusi, 84), Lingr (Radosta, 46), Kral, Sulc, Sadilek, Naderi, Ambros.

Switzerland — North Macedonia 3:0: A confident 100 percent result

The Switzerland national team also continues to perform without errors in their group:

  • Match flow: Fabian Rieder opened the scoring in the 43rd minute, while second-half substitutes Manzambi (74) and Dan Ndoye (81) brought the score to a resounding margin;

  • Statistics: Having collected 12 points, Switzerland became the group leader, whereas North Macedonia with 0 points remains at the bottom in the last position.

Results of other Matchday 4 fixtures:

  • Scotland – Slovenia 1:2

    Goals: Christie (31) – Matko (56), Sturm (71).

    Despite Ryan Christie opening the scoring for the hosts, Slovenia snatched an away comeback victory in the second half thanks to goals from Matko and Sturm.

  • Moldova – Slovakia 0:4

    Goals: Strelec (8), Suslov (44), Hancko (60), Haraslin (75). The Slovaks completely dominated their opponents away from home, scoring 4 unanswered goals.

  • Luxembourg – Bulgaria 0:2

    Goals: Ivanov (19), Iliev (34). The Bulgaria national team settled the matter as early as the first half.

The next round of matches in the Nations League will continue in November, which will definitively clarify the fate of the playoff spots and the national teams at risk of relegation to the lower division.

UEFA Nations LeagueCroatiaSpainEngland
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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