Hansi Flick reveals the opponent's strengths ahead of the super match against PSG

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Hansi Flick reveals the opponent's strengths ahead of the super match against PSG

Today, on the evening of Tuesday, October 20, 2026, within the framework of the 3rd round of the UEFA Champions League general stage, two giants of the continent — Paris Saint-Germain and Catalonia's Barcelona will face each other in an uncompromising battle in Paris.

Ahead of this central match, Barcelona head coach Hansi-Dieter Flick commented on the playing style, tactical advantages, and the skill of his colleague Luis Enrique. The authoritative publication Yahoo published the German specialist's high praise for the opponent.

"Fantastic game and flexible system": Flick's admission

Hansi Flick specifically acknowledged PSG's recent development, highlighting the modern football displayed by the Parisians:

  • Enrique's skill: "The team led by Luis Enrique is truly playing fantastic football. I can safely say that he is one of the strongest coaches in the world today;

  • High tempo and pressing: I really like their high tempo on the pitch, aggressive pressing, the players' ability to freely switch positions with each other, and the flexibility of the overall system;

  • High level: At such the highest level, they are simply showing a flawless game. Enrique has done a truly fantastic job in this team," Flick emphasized.

Before the clash: 100 percent record and a mood for revenge

This match is of principled importance not only for tactics but also for the leadership in the standings:

  • One hundred percent indicator: Both teams started the current Champions League season perfectly — gathering 6 points in the first two rounds and leading the top part of the competition table;

  • Past scores: The teams' last official meeting took place in January 2025 in Spain. In that dramatic match, the French club won 2:1 away;

  • The exam in Paris: This game will be the most serious test for Barcelona both to take revenge for that defeat and to continue their 11-match winning streak.

This clash at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris is expected to undoubtedly become the most interesting and sensational event of the UCL 3rd round.

Paris Saint-GermainBarcelonaUCL 3rd roundHans-Dieter Flick
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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