Barcelona, currently leading the Spanish La Liga with confidence, may further strengthen their squad during the winter transfer window. The team's head coach, Hans-Dieter Flick, did not rule out the possibility of signing a new central defender in January and confirmed that active discussions are underway with the club's management regarding this matter.

The German specialist emphasized that consistently strengthening the squad is a core philosophy of the team, noting that the club is prepared to make a new transfer if a favorable opportunity arises.

"We discuss with Deco and Bojan every day": Flick's statement

The Catalans' coach revealed the following regarding transfer plans during a press conference:

Constant search: "I spoke openly about this even before the transfer window closed: we are always looking for opportunities to further strengthen the team. We are monitoring how events unfold," said Flick;

Cooperation with club management: "There are still a few weeks left until the winter transfer window opens. Every day, we discuss various squad issues with sporting director Deco, Bojan Krkic, and the coaching staff. If an opportunity arises to add a new player to our ranks, we will certainly take advantage of it," the coach noted.

Leadership in La Liga and the next test against Alaves

The Catalans continue to display a very stable and productive performance in the domestic championship:

Leading the table: Hansi Flick's charges are currently the sole leaders of the La Liga standings with 27 points ;

Next match: On October 31, as part of the 11th round of the Spanish championship, Barcelona will host Alaves at home.

To ease the workload on the defensive line and maintain their advantage in the title race, Flick and the club's scouting department have identified bringing in a quality performer for the center of defense as one of their top priorities for the winter.