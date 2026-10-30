Flick and Deco are pondering a new transfer: Who will Barcelona bring in during the winter?

·54·Sport
Flick and Deco are pondering a new transfer: Who will Barcelona bring in during the winter?

Barcelona, currently leading the Spanish La Liga with confidence, may further strengthen their squad during the winter transfer window. The team's head coach, Hans-Dieter Flick, did not rule out the possibility of signing a new central defender in January and confirmed that active discussions are underway with the club's management regarding this matter.

The German specialist emphasized that consistently strengthening the squad is a core philosophy of the team, noting that the club is prepared to make a new transfer if a favorable opportunity arises.

"We discuss with Deco and Bojan every day": Flick's statement

The Catalans' coach revealed the following regarding transfer plans during a press conference:

  • Constant search: "I spoke openly about this even before the transfer window closed: we are always looking for opportunities to further strengthen the team. We are monitoring how events unfold," said Flick;

  • Cooperation with club management: "There are still a few weeks left until the winter transfer window opens. Every day, we discuss various squad issues with sporting director Deco, Bojan Krkic, and the coaching staff. If an opportunity arises to add a new player to our ranks, we will certainly take advantage of it," the coach noted.

Leadership in La Liga and the next test against Alaves

The Catalans continue to display a very stable and productive performance in the domestic championship:

  • Leading the table: Hansi Flick's charges are currently the sole leaders of the La Liga standings with 27 points;

  • Next match: On October 31, as part of the 11th round of the Spanish championship, Barcelona will host Alaves at home.

To ease the workload on the defensive line and maintain their advantage in the title race, Flick and the club's scouting department have identified bringing in a quality performer for the center of defense as one of their top priorities for the winter.

BarcelonaHans-Dieter FlickLa LigaDeco
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Winning streak ended: Flick revealed what Barcelona lacked in the match against RealWinning streak ended: Flick revealed what Barcelona lacked in the match against Real26 October 13:49Will "Kid Messi" move to Catalonia? Barcelona leadership makes an unexpected statementWill "Kid Messi" move to Catalonia? Barcelona leadership makes an unexpected statement1 October 12:32Is Flick furious? Who did the coach criticize after the 9-goal thriller?Is Flick furious? Who did the coach criticize after the 9-goal thriller?17 September 11:46Barcelona Set to Step Up Activity at End of Summer Transfer WindowBarcelona Set to Step Up Activity at End of Summer Transfer Window13 August 19:35Hansi Flick reveals the opponent's strengths ahead of the super match against PSGHansi Flick reveals the opponent's strengths ahead of the super match against PSG20 October 07:12Leon Goretzka offered himself to Barcelona, but Deco said noLeon Goretzka offered himself to Barcelona, but Deco said no30 July 15:39
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester