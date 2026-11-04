Hansi-Flick spoke about the 3-0 victory over Aston Villa

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Hansi-Flick spoke about the 3-0 victory over Aston Villa

In the 4th round of the UEFA Champions League league phase, Barcelona defeated England's Aston Villa club with a resounding 3-0 score at home. After the match, the Catalan club's head coach, Hansi-Flick, praised the defensive discipline and team unity in an interview with Barca Universal.

A brace from Raphinha and solid defense

The Catalans secured the crucial three points thanks to goals from Lamine Yamal and the in-form Raphinha Dias. However, the German specialist emphasized the team's clean sheet even more than the victory itself:

"I am really satisfied with how we defended against a strong opponent. The team played very compactly, and all the players actively participated in the defensive phase. That is the most important thing. We are proud. It is a very good result, but there is still a long way to go, and we must continue to improve."

Hansi-Flick

Details of the Barcelona vs. Aston Villa (3-0) match

Indicators

Barcelona

Aston Villa

Final score

3

0

Goalscorers

Raphinha Dias (brace),

Lamine Yamal (1 goal)

Competition stage

UCL 2026/27 league phase, 4th round

UCL 2026/27 league phase, 4th round

Table position

2nd place (9 points)

Among the leaders (9 points)

Defensive record

Clean sheet

3 goals conceded

The battle for leadership in the tournament table

Following this major victory, Barcelona has reached 9 points in the Champions League league phase table, holding 2nd place due to goal difference. Despite the defeat, Aston Villa, having won consecutive matches in previous rounds, remains among the competition leaders with 9 points.

Do you think Barcelona under Hansi-Flick can be the main favorite to win the Champions League title this season?

Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share the details of this brilliant Barcelona victory with fellow football fans immediately!

BarcelonaAston VillaHansi-FlickUEFA Champions League
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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