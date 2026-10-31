Who does Flick want? Barcelona's main January transfer targets revealed

Barcelona, currently leading the Spanish La Liga with confidence, has defined its priorities ahead of the winter transfer window. The Catalan giants intend to seriously reshape their defensive line to successfully continue their fight for the championship and in European competitions.

For the club's management and coaching staff, the main task in January is to sign an experienced central defender who can strengthen the defense.

The truth about wing defense and the Pedro Porro transfer

Along with central defense, the "Blaugrana" are also considering options to refresh their wing-back positions:

Dream transfer: According to reports, Barcelona's management is keen on bringing Tottenham Hotspur wing-back Pedro Porro to the team;

Transfer complexity: However, acquiring the skilled Spanish defender during the winter transfer window remains a highly complex task both financially and organizationally — the London club is not willing to easily let go of one of its leaders in the middle of the season.

The situation in La Liga and the next test

The team led by Hans-Dieter Flick is showing very stable and productive football in the domestic league:

Table leader: After 10 rounds, Barcelona holds the sole lead in the tournament table with 27 points;

Today's match: Today, October 31, the Catalans will host Alaves at home as part of the 11th round of La Liga;

Match time: This important clash will kick off at 01:00 Tashkent time (23:00 Moscow time).

Potential acquisitions in the winter transfer market will allow Hansi Flick's team to maintain a high tempo in the decisive spring part of the season and ensure defensive stability in the fight for trophies.