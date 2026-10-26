Winning streak ended: Flick revealed what Barcelona lacked in the match against Real

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Winning streak ended: Flick revealed what Barcelona lacked in the match against Real

Following the defeat (1:2) in the uncompromising clash against Madrid's Real within the 10th round of the Spanish La Liga, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick spoke before journalists, openly discussing the real reasons for the match outcome and the current psychological state of the team.

The Catalans had been winning 9 consecutive matches this season, but this encounter was recorded as their first defeat in La Liga. Acknowledging that suffering a defeat for the second time in a row is an unsatisfactory situation for the team, the specialist emphasized that his players lacked a second wind and physical strength at the decisive moment.

What happened when the score was 1:1? Turning points of the match

The German specialist assessed the course of the game and tactical aspects as follows:

  • Shortcomings in the first half: Flick noted that the team failed to spend the first half as planned and desired, and faced difficulties countering the opponent's movements without the ball;

  • Sluggishness after the balance was restored: In the second half, when the score was 1:1, Barcelona tried to increase the pressure, but it was precisely in this situation that the players lacked fresh energy and extra pace;

  • The opponent's high level: The coach specifically praised the Madrid club for playing very smartly and disciplined without the ball;

  • Tight schedule and fatigue factor: The past few weeks, particularly the period after the hard-fought encounter against Betis, took their toll, making it physically difficult for the team.

"Not a tragedy, but an incentive for growth": Flick's conclusion

Despite the defeat, the coach stated that the main part of the season is still ahead:

  • Analysis and drawing conclusions: "Defeat is an integral part of sport. We must thoroughly analyze the situation, draw the necessary conclusions, and come back stronger," Flick said;

  • Time to respond adequately: The mentor of the Catalans stated that the team must rest, regain strength soon, and show an appropriate reaction to this unexpected blow;

  • The goal remains unchanged: It was emphasized that the defeat should not be accepted as a tragedy, but rather as a lesson to work on mistakes and become even more tempered in the long-running championship race.

Results of the 10th round central fixture

Indicator

Barcelona

Real Madrid

Score

1

2

Round

La Liga, 10th round

La Liga, 10th round

Streak status

First defeat after 9 wins

Important away victory

Head coach reaction

"Fatigue and lack of fresh energy"

"Team spirit and tactical discipline"

BarcelonaReal MadridLa LigaHansi Flick
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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