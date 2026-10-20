Barcelona announces squad for match against PSG — absences and surprise names

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Barcelona announces squad for match against PSG — absences and surprise names

Ahead of the marquee fixture of the UEFA Champions League league phase matchday 3, Catalan club Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has announced the official squad traveling to the French capital.

The uncompromising clash will take place on October 20 at the famous Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. The match kicks off at 00:00 Tashkent time on the night of October 21.

Official Barcelona squad

The coaching staff has called up the following players for the upcoming crucial match:

  • Goalkeepers: Joan Garcia, Wojciech Szczesny, Dominik Livakovic;

  • Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Alejandro Balde, Pau Cubarsi, Xavi Espart, Gerard Martin, Alex Campos;

  • Midfielders: Pedri, Gavi, Fermin Lopez, Dani Olmo, Frenkie de Jong, Marc Bernal, Bryan Fariñas, Rodri;

  • Forwards: Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Gabriel Jesus, Karim Adeyemi, Anthony Gordon, Hamza Abdelkarim.

Serious defensive losses: Who was left out of the squad?

The Catalans will be missing several key leaders in this away fixture due to various reasons:

  • Gap in the defensive line: The team's mainstay defenders Eric Garcia, Jules Kounde, and Andreas Christensen were not included in the squad;

  • Changes in attack: Talented winger Roony Bardghji will also miss this match;

  • Youth and fresh forces: Due to losses in the heart of defense, the coaches decided to put their trust in youngsters such as Xavi Espart and Alex Campos.

Since both teams have gathered maximum points in the opening rounds and are among the leaders, the battle in Paris is expected to be the hottest clash of this UEFA Champions League week.

BarcelonaHansi FlickParc des PrincesChampions League
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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