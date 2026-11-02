Why does Barcelona specifically need Abdukodir Khusanov? (Analysis and 4 main reasons)

The autumn of 2026 has become a period of real trials for the defensive line of the Catalan club Barcelona. Ahead of crucial clashes against PSG and Real Madrid, Andreas Christensen, Jules Koundé, and Eric García were sidelined, and in El Clásico, head coach Hansi Flick also lost young talent Xavi Espart to injury.

Amidst a severe shortage of personnel in the center and on the flanks of the defense, the Catalan giant is seriously considering a plan to sign Manchester City defender and Uzbekistan national team leader Abdukodir Khusanov.

According to influential European sources, including the FullTime Report, Barcelona intends to take advantage of the difficult situation of Manchester City, which is under pressure due to financial fair play allegations, and attempt to finalize Khusanov's transfer as early as the winter window.

Why Khusanov specifically? 4 decisive facts cited by experts

Experts believe that the transfer of the Uzbek defender could be more than just a temporary fix for Barcelona; it could be a long-term strategic move:

1. Surprising versatility and suitability for Flick's requirements: Khusanov can play at an equally high level in the center of defense as well as on the right and even the left flank. In Hansi Flick's system, the movement of defenders to the flanks is of great importance, a style that proved effective in the case of Eric García, who once came from City;

2. High defensive line and phenomenal speed: Khusanov's speed and ability to stop dangerous balls played behind the defense have been acknowledged multiple times by Pep Guardiola. In Flick's scheme, which is based on high pressure and a high defensive line, he has the potential to become a primary defensive wall alongside Pau Cubarsí;

3. Top coaching school and tactical resilience: Having honed his skills under strict tacticians like Guardiola and Maresca, the defender can quickly adapt to the requirements of any giant in the world;

4. The Manchester-Catalonia route and a ready-made starting spot: The fact that João Cancelo, Eric García, Rodri, and Gabriel Jesus have moved from City to Barcelona in recent years, and that president Joan Laporta has brought in stars like Raphinha and Anthony Gordon from the English market, creates a favorable environment for this transfer. Furthermore, the four injuries in the squad give Khusanov the opportunity to immediately become a starting player at Barça.

As the winter transfer season approaches, Khusanov's move to the Catalan club could become one of the biggest and most sensational deals of the year.