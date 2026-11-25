Champions League: Sabah FC vs Barcelona. Kick-off: 25 November, 22:45 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Sabah FC starting lineup: 92. Pokatilov S. (captain), 9. Aliyev K., 37. Du Queiroz, 33. Junior Almeida, 13. Lepinjica I., 8. Nwachukwu C., 27. Puchacz T., 7. Rakhmonaliyev U., 34. Severina X., 3. Solvet S., 80. Zedadka A.

Sabah FC head coach: Dambrauskas V.

Barcelona starting lineup: 1. Garcia J., 14. Adeyemi K., 3. Balde A., 21. de Jong F. (captain), 7. Fermin, 9. Gabriel Jesus, 6. Gavi, 17. Gordon A., 23. Kounde J., 18. Martin G., 8. Pedri.

Barcelona head coach: Flick H.