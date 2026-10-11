In the 8th round of the Spanish La Liga, Catalonia's «Barcelona» hosted «Getafe» and secured a confident and crushing 3:0 victory. Hansi Flick's men seized the initiative from the opening minutes, leaving no chance for the opponent.

Through this success, the «Blaugrana» extended their winning streak in the tournament to 8 matches, further strengthening their lead in the championship.

Match Chronicle: Quick goal and decisive strikes

The Catalans decided the fate of the match thanks to active performances in both halves:

Quick goal in the 2nd minute: Just as the game began, Anthony Gordon showed agility to open the scoring and quickly put the hosts ahead;

Second goal from Jesus (30th minute): Increasing the pressure, «Barcelona» scored again before the half-hour mark — striker Gabriel Jesus accurately targeted the opponent's net to consolidate the lead;

Kounde puts the final nail (73rd minute): French defender Jules Kounde, active throughout the second half, scored the third goal in the 73rd minute, bringing a logical end to the match.

Standings: «Barcelona» at the summit with a maximum of 24 points

This victory further clarified the situation in the La Liga standings:

Absolute leader: The team led by Hansi Flick remains the sole leader of the table, having gathered a maximum 24 points in 8 rounds;

«Getafe» in the lower positions: The Madrid regional team remained in 13th place in the standings with 8 points.

Match protocol and lineups

La Liga. Round 8 «Barcelona» — «Getafe» 3:0 Goals: Gordon (2), Jesus (30), Kounde (73).

«Barcelona»: Joan Garcia, Kounde, Eric Garcia, Gerard Martin, Espart, Gavi (Fermin Lopez, 61), Olmo (Pedri, 61), Rodri (Bernal, 71), Gordon (Adeyemi, 71), Gabriel Jesus (Abdelkarim, 82), Yamal.

«Getafe»: Soria, Mojica, Romero, Dene, Kiko, Francho, Mario Martin, Terrats, A. Garcia, Ivan.

«Barcelona» demonstrated a brilliantly well-rounded game, continuing their high tempo and flawless statistics from the start of the season.