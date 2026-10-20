"Barcelona"'s probable lineup against "PSG" announced

European football fans are in for a true clash of titans within the framework of the 3rd round of the UEFA Champions League league phase. Catalonia's "Barcelona" will be the guest of France's champion "PSG" in Paris.

Catalonia's influential publication Mundo Deportivo has published the probable starting lineup of the "Blaugrana" that is most likely to take the pitch in this intense showdown. A number of unexpected changes in the lineup have drawn the attention of fans and experts.

"Barcelona"'s probable starting lineup in Paris

According to Spanish journalists' predictions, the Catalans are expected to enter the match in Paris with the following 11 players:

Goalkeeper: Garcia;

Defenders: Espart, Cubarsi, Martin, Cancelo;

Midfielders: Pedri, Rodrigo, Fermin Lopez;

Forwards: Lamine Yamal, Gordon, Jesus.

Big surprise: Raphinha left out of the starting lineup

The aspect that caused the most sensation in the published probable list was that Brazilian winger Raphinha was not included in the starting lineup:

Key leader on the bench: Raphinha, who has been one of the club's captains and main driving forces this season, is expected to start the match on the substitute bench;

Tactical decision: Taking into account the physical workload of the Brazilian forward, the coaching staff may be planning to bring him on as a "joker" in the second half to boost the team's tempo.

Match time and details

The central Champions League battle between "PSG" and "Barcelona" will kick off at the following time:

Match day: October 20 at the "Parc des Princes" stadium in Paris;

Kickoff time: 00:00 Tashkent time on the night of October 20 to October 21.

This confrontation between two European top clubs is expected to be of decisive importance not only for the standings, but also in the race for playoff spots.