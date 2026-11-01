7 goals and a super show in Catalonia: Barcelona crushes Alaves 6-1

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7 goals and a super show in Catalonia: Barcelona crushes Alaves 6-1

In the 11th round of La Liga, Barcelona hosted Alaves and treated fans to a true goal festival. The Catalans scored six unanswered goals, celebrating a massive and brilliant 6-1 victory.

The heroes of the match, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, both secured braces, while Fermin Lopez and substitute Anthony Gordon also added their names to the scoresheet.

Match chronicle: 90 minutes of pressure and a rain of goals

The match was under the hosts' complete control from the opening minutes:

  • Raphinha opens the scoring (8th minute): Caught in a whirlwind of rapid attacks, the visitors conceded as early as the 8th minute — Raphinha opened the scoring (1:0);

  • Fermin and Raphinha's braces (23rd, 41st minutes): In the 23rd minute, Fermin Lopez extended the lead, and in the 41st minute, Raphinha celebrated his brace (3:0);

  • Two precise strikes from Yamal (45+1, 64th minutes): In stoppage time of the first half, Lamine Yamal scored the fourth goal. By the 64th minute, he also completed his brace, bringing the score to 5:0;

  • Gordon's final touch and a consolation goal (81st, 84th minutes): In the 81st minute, substitute Anthony Gordon scored the sixth goal. In the 84th minute, Diaz scored a consolation goal for Alaves, setting the final score at 6:1.

League table: Barcelona at the top

This big win changed the situation at the top of the table once again:

  • Barcelona — sole leader: Having reached 30 points, the Catalans have returned to 1st place in the La Liga standings;

  • Alaves in 8th place: Despite the heavy defeat, the visitors, with 12 points, remain in 8th place for now.

Match protocol and lineups

  • La Liga. Matchday 11

  • Barcelona — Alaves 6:1

  • Goals: Raphinha (8, 41), Fermin Lopez (23), Yamal (45+1, 64), Gordon (81) — Diaz (84).

Starting lineups:

  • Barcelona: Joan Garcia, Farinas, Cubarsi, Cancelo (Balde, 62), De Jong (Gerard Martin, 82), Pedri (Bernal, 46), Fermin Lopez, Rodri, Raphinha (Gabriel Jesus, 62), Adeyemi, Yamal (Gordon, 74).

  • Alaves: Sivera, Tenaglia, Koski, Novoa, Otto, Rebbach (Manas, 55), Suarez (Ibanez, 55), Blanco, Angel Perez (Ramos, 74), Boye (Diaz, 74), Antonio.

BarcelonaAlavesRaphinhaLamine YamalAnthony Gordon
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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