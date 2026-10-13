Luis Enrique opens up about his love for Paris, new contract, and increased pressure

French grand club PSG head coach Luis Enrique has shared his sincere thoughts on his tenure at the capital club, the extension of his contract, and the deep emotional bond he has established with the city of Paris and its residents. According to Paris No Limit, the Spanish specialist feels not only like a coach of the club, but also as a part of Parisian culture.

Despite achieving a string of successes in Europe, Enrique emphasized that following the new deal, his sense of responsibility and the pressure on him have increased even further.

«You have changed our lives»: City atmosphere and fans' attitude

The experienced Spanish coach specifically touched upon the recognition from Parisians and his interactions with them:

Responsibility and new pressure: «I renewed my contract and now I feel even more pressure on myself to prove that I am ready to win many more trophies with PSG. I haven't just relaxed simply because people are saying they are very happy with the team»;

People's happiness — the ultimate goal: «Parisians often tell me: “You have changed our lives”. There are more important things in life, but for a coach, realizing that his work has been able to give something to people, sharing such strong emotions with them and their families is very precious»;

French language and culture: «Do I consider myself a true Parisian? I hope so! But I still need to improve my French a lot (laughs). It was very difficult to speak at first, sometimes I felt like I was hitting a dead end. But I am progressing and feeling more and more at ease every day. I am a foreigner, but I hope my connection with this city will never be broken for the rest of my life».

The Luis Enrique era: A golden page in PSG's history

Having been at the helm of the Parisian club since the summer of 2023, Luis Enrique has quickly transformed the team into a true European leader:

The absolute peak of Europe: Under the coach, the Parisians won the UEFA Champions League trophy twice in a row and triumphed in the UEFA Super Cup ;

Complete dominance in France: The club won the national championship (Ligue 1) gold medals three times in a row, and also became the winners of the country's Cup and Super Cup twice;

Global victory: The Parisian team also brought the prestigious FIFA Intercontinental Cup to its museum in 2025.

Today, Luis Enrique has secured a firm place in the hearts of Parisian fans not only through his results, but also through his playing philosophy and devotion to the city.