Maresca speaks about the important away victory against Porto

In the first round of the new UEFA Champions League league phase, the English champions Manchester Cityvisited Porto at the difficult and intimidating Dragão stadium, securing a confident 2-0 victory. After the match, 'City' head coach Enzo Maresca shared his thoughts on the game's scenario, the chances created, and his players' disciplined performance. He specifically noted that his team left the hosts with almost no opportunities during the away clash. So, in which aspects did Maresca's side outperform their opponents, in what crucial moments did Haaland score, and what grand match awaits the Manchester side in October? At the end of the article, we will provide all the details regarding the team's next super-clash and the schedule for the second round of the tournament.

Perfect control at the Dragão and Maresca's assessment

The Italian specialist highly praised his team's quality performance on the pitch after the game:

Total dominance in both halves: Maresca's players performed with equal confidence in both the first 45 minutes and after the break, creating enough favorable chances for victory;

Neutralizing the opponent: The head coach emphasized that the Manchester side nipped the hosts' dangerous attacks in the bud, allowing them almost no activity in front of the goal;

A test at a difficult stadium: Taking into account that Porto plays very aggressively at home, the coach openly admitted that maintaining the initiative and winning in such a high-pressure environment required special skill.

“We created enough chances to win in both the first and second halves. I think we fully deserved it. We didn't give the opponent almost anything to work with. I am especially pleased with our performance in this stadium, as it is always very difficult to play here,” Maresca is quoted as saying by the official UEFA website.

Crucial points from Erling Haaland and the 2-0 away scoreline

The fate of the match was decided single-handedly by Manchester City's top scorer in recent times:

A quick strike at the start of the second half: Immediately after returning from the break, in the 47th minute, Norwegian striker Erling Haaland took advantage of a gap in the hosts' defense to open the scoring;

The final touch to the game: In the 90+1st minute of stoppage time, Haaland found the net once again, securing his brace and ensuring a confident 2-0 victory.

The super-match on October 14

The most important question interesting many football fans is what opponents await the clubs in the 2nd round of the UCL and when the matches will take place. The most important conclusion is that, the next round will present even more intense and fierce tests for both clubs. In particular, Porto, having lost at home, will visit the tricky Spanish side Real Betis. Manchester Citywill play a central clash at their home ground, the Etihad Stadium, against one of Europe's most renowned super-clubs, the French side PSG . Both matches are officially scheduled to be held on October 14 .

Do you think Manchester City, under the management of Enzo Maresca, will be able to pass the PSG test at home on October 14 with the same confidence? Can Erling Haaland's lethal efficiency in the UCL lead the team to the main trophy again this season? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important football news with other fans!