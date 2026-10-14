Jose Mourinho makes a sensational statement ahead of the super match against Roma...

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Jose Mourinho makes a sensational statement ahead of the super match against Roma...

Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho shared his thoughts at a press conference ahead of the crucial UEFA Champions League league phase Matchday 2 encounter against Italy's Roma. According to the renowned Spanish publication AS, the Portuguese specialist highly praised the strength and motivation of his former team, which he knows so well.

Having managed the Roman club from 2021 to 2024 and won the hearts of their fans, the coach will now face them as an opponent, which further heightens the interest surrounding the fixture.

"They didn't come here just to watch, but to play"

Jose Mourinho commented on the opponent's spirit and the group stage as follows:

  • The opponent's strength and enthusiasm: "It's going to be a very good game. Roma is a strong team, and after returning to the Champions League, they have immense motivation. They haven't come here to watch football, but to fight hard and play";

  • The complexity of the schedule: "Right from the start of the competition, we have had to face two of Italy's strongest teams. Despite missing three key players in the first match, we secured 3 points. Now, a serious test against Roma awaits us";

  • The value of every point: "We will need to display a very high-quality game to collect points. This is an extremely important opponent for us."

"We are creating the pressure ourselves, the goal is only victory"

The head coach of the "Royal Club" also noted the strict demands placed upon the team:

  • The decisive stage is not here yet: "For now, the high-pressure stage that decides qualification to the next round or elimination from the Champions League has not yet arrived";

  • Internal demandingness and a single goal: "However, we are putting pressure on ourselves and raising our standards. Our goal is singular — we only want to win this clash," Mourinho emphasized.

The confrontation between Jose Mourinho — who triumphed in the Conference League with the Roman club and reached the Europa League final — and his former team is expected to be one of the most dramatic and anticipated events of this matchday.

Jose MourinhoRealRomaUEFA Champions League
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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